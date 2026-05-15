Eric Trump plans to sue Jen Psaki, MS NOW for alleged 'blatant lies' about him joining father's China trip

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Eric Trump said Friday he plans to sue MS NOW and its primetime host Jen Psaki for what he called "blatant lies" she said about him regarding his recent trip to China alongside his father, President Donald Trump.

During a monologue on Wednesday, Psaki put a spotlight on the president's adult son joining him despite him not having a government job and that "supposedly" he was firewalled from the administration to prevent potential conflicts of interest as he and his brother Donald Trump Jr. have taken over the family business.

Psaki read off statements from the White House insisting there wasn't a conflict of interest, and a statement from Eric Trump's spokesperson said he was joining his father in a personal capacity and that he would not be involved in any business meetings and doesn't have any business ties with China.

"Now, that is quite an interesting denial given this piece in the Financial Times out just today," a skeptical Psaki reacted before reading the headline, "Eric Trump joins Beijing trip as family-linked group chases China deal."

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According to the report, Eric Trump was labeled an "observer" to the board of fintech company ALT5 Sigma last year. ALT5 Sigma has financial ties to the Trump family's crypto business and is currently exploring a deal with a Chinese chip manufacturer as ALT5 Sigma pursues building AI data centers in the U.S.

However, in her monologue, Psaki said that Eric Trump "sits on the board" of the ALT5 Sigma and pointed to him and his brother ringing the Nasdaq bell on behalf of the company.

"It certainly seems like Eric might be getting a little bit more than just quality time with his dad out of this China trip, doesn't it?" Psaki said before listing other "sketchy ways" she claims he and his brother Donald Trump Jr. are profiting from the administration.

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On Friday, Eric Trump announced his intention to sue Psaki and MS NOW.

"Contrary to her monolog [sic] and blatant lies, I have NEVER been on the board of ALT5 — not now, not ever. Any person with basic access to Google and willing to open a company’s annual report or proxy statements would know this," Trump wrote on X. "I have had zero involvement in any merger discussions involving any public entity I do not run or control. I have zero business interests in China. No properties, no investments, nothing!"

He continued, "I joined this trip for one reason: as a loving son who adores my father and wouldn’t miss being by his side for this incredible moment. During the bilateral talks, @LaraLeaTrump and I went to the Great Wall of China. More to come…"

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MS NOW did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

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