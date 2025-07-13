Widow, daughter of man killed at Trump Butler rally tell all in new Fox Nation show

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The assassination attempt on President Donald Trump at a Butler, Pennsylvania, rally last July claimed the life of one attendee — and altered the lives of his family forever.

The second part of "Butler: Under Fire," titled "The Search for Justice," is now streaming on Fox Nation amid the one-year anniversary of the shocking day that nearly claimed Trump's life.

Helen Comperatore's husband, Corey, was killed by gunfire from 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, and she spoke out alongside her daughter, Allyson, about the unimaginable tragedy during the special.

"It’s been extremely difficult," she said. "Sometimes I still feel like it's the day after, and sometimes I feel like it's been a year — it depends on the day."

Helen revealed her challenges of navigating life without her late husband, who was a volunteer firefighter and devout Christian. "Sometimes I pretend he went to work, and then he'll be home in the evening just to get by the day, but he doesn’t come home."

"I have pictures of him everywhere at home, in every room," she continued. "I carry his driver's license in my wallet. I wear his clothes."

Allyson shared her traumatic experience of having to tend to her father after he was hit by the gunfire at the Butler rally. She recalls being in shock after he crumpled to the ground as bullets rang out.

"I felt him on me," she said during the somber interview on "Butler: Under Fire." "I was confused for a minute, because I was like, ‘why does he feel so heavy?’ When I looked back, I saw him just laying on top of me, limp."

"I saw what had happened to him. I screamed. And I felt like nobody could hear me. I went to go put my hands on him to stop the bleeding. Everything else was just moving in slow motion."

New cellphone footage from Corey’s phone was also shown in part two of the special, documenting his recapturing of the rally up to when he was fatally struck.

Screams can be heard from the footage as the phone laid still and Corey fell to the ground. "Just hearing your kid scream like that — it's torture," Helen added.

Also in the episode, the Butler County Emergency Services Unit (ESU) met with Helen to answer her questions about that fateful day.

"They deserve to have the truth told," Butler County ESU Commander Ed Lenz said. "They gave us permission to do this. We have their blessing to be here, and they wanted to do this. That really is the deciding factor."

Helen wanted to meet with local law enforcement to receive more information about that somber day. Upon meeting the unit, she received hugs from many.

"For the team as a whole, getting to meet her and her showing support for the team means the world to all of us," ESU member Michael Murcko said.

Lenz remarked on the "ultimate failure" that the Butler rally site wasn’t entirely secure, and that Trump was even able to hold the event despite law enforcement’s monitoring of Crooks.

"What really gets me is that there was a threat and they [Secret Service] let him [Trump] come out on stage," she said. "If they had just held him, none of this would have ever happened."

In Fox Nation's "Art of the Surge: The Donald Trump Comeback," new, previously unreleased drone footage captures the scene of the Butler rally, as well as close-up footage of Secret Service agents protecting Trump after shots rang out.

Also shown are shocking videos of the crowd's reaction as everything unfolded, highlighting the fear of those who were in attendance that day.

In the series, Trump himself reflects on the immense danger he was in at the rally.

"130 yards is like sinking a one-foot putt," the president said, referring to the distance from which the shots traveled toward him. "It's considered really close."

Fox Nation subscribers can enjoy a wealth of other Trump-related content in addition to "Butler Under Fire" and "The Art of the Surge." Several streaming specials highlight Trump's initiatives before or during his second term, including "President Trump: Middle East Trip," "President Trump's Cabinet: Sworn In" and "Trump Border Crackdown."

