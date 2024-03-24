'Sending tremors across this country': Eric Trump defends father against 'legal lawfare' in NY fraud case

Eric Trump railed against the massive half-billion dollar bond his father must secure in the New York civil fraud case by Monday's deadline or risk having his Empire State assets seized by state Attorney Gen. Letitia James.

"This is legal lawfare," he said during a discussion with Fox News' Maria Bartiromo on Sunday. "This entire case is crazy. You had a runaway judge who just ruled against something that the Appellate Division has already knocked out 85% of this case, but that's not the point…"

"They just want to hurt a man, and they're sending tremors across this country."

The Trump Organization executive vice president weighed in on the subject on "Sunday Morning Futures" as news of the looming deadline dominated headlines.

Last week, the former president and current GOP frontrunner said he has amassed nearly $500 million in cash, indicating he has enough money to post bond as required by a judge.

His legal team, meanwhile, have appealed and requested a stay on his $454 million civil fraud judgment.

Eric Trump insisted Sunday that those behind the outcome of the case seek to "bankrupt" his father and "hurt him badly." He also insisted the ultimate outcome will be different than they hope.

"It's going to backfire because he's going to win this in November, and everybody in this country universally knows exactly what these people are doing," he said.

For the Trump team, the fight is far from over. His lawyers insist the massive $454 million bond is "unprecedented for a private company." His legal team also previously confirmed to Fox News Digital they intend to "exhaust all options."

The ruling in Trump's case simultaneously presented concerns from some who seek to do business in the Empire State.

"People internationally are watching the charade. America's losing our standing in the world when they see this," the younger Trump told Bartiromo on Sunday.

"People invest in America from all over the planet because they know we're the safe harbor, that this kind of stuff can't exist and doesn't exist, and now they're seeing this exists in the United States. You know the damage that does to our country?"

Trump attorney Clifford S. Robert penned a letter to the Appellate Division of New York’s Supreme Court, arguing the efforts of state Attorney General James are "unconstitutional."

If Trump is unable to secure the bond, Attorney General Letitia James and her staff stand ready to seize his New York properties.

