©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

'Sending tremors across this country': Eric Trump defends father against 'legal lawfare' in NY fraud case

Former President Trump must secure a $454 million bond Monday

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
Published
Eric Trump, executive vice president of the Trump Organization, joins 'Sunday Morning Futures' to weigh in ahead of the looming deadline for former President Trump to pay a massive bond or have his assets seized.

Eric Trump railed against the massive half-billion dollar bond his father must secure in the New York civil fraud case by Monday's deadline or risk having his Empire State assets seized by state Attorney Gen. Letitia James.

"This is legal lawfare," he said during a discussion with Fox News' Maria Bartiromo on Sunday. "This entire case is crazy. You had a runaway judge who just ruled against something that the Appellate Division has already knocked out 85% of this case, but that's not the point…"

"They just want to hurt a man, and they're sending tremors across this country."

TRUMP LEGAL TEAM BLASTS 'UNCONSTITUTIONAL' ATTEMPTS TO FORCE PROPERTY SALE AS DEADLINE FOR $454M FINE NEARS

Eric Trump

Eric Trump, executive vice president of Trump Organization Inc., speaks to the media as he leaves former President Donald Trumps civil fraud trial where he testified at New York State Supreme Court on November 03, 2023 in New York City. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

The Trump Organization executive vice president weighed in on the subject on "Sunday Morning Futures" as news of the looming deadline dominated headlines. 

Last week, the former president and current GOP frontrunner said he has amassed nearly $500 million in cash, indicating he has enough money to post bond as required by a judge.

His legal team, meanwhile, have appealed and requested a stay on his $454 million civil fraud judgment. 

WHY THE TRUMP BOND CRISIS LOOKS LIKE A CONCERTED EFFORT TO RUIN HIM

Letitia James

New York Attorney General Letitia James speaks during a news conference, Sept. 21, 2022, in New York.  (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman, File)

Eric Trump insisted Sunday that those behind the outcome of the case seek to "bankrupt" his father and "hurt him badly." He also insisted the ultimate outcome will be different than they hope.

"It's going to backfire because he's going to win this in November, and everybody in this country universally knows exactly what these people are doing," he said.

For the Trump team, the fight is far from over. His lawyers insist the massive $454 million bond is "unprecedented for a private company." His legal team also previously confirmed to Fox News Digital they intend to "exhaust all options."

NY AG ASKS COURT TO IGNORE TRUMP CLAIM THAT POSTING $464M BOND IS ‘PRACTICAL IMPOSSIBILITY’

Former U.S. President Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump risks having his NY assets seized if he fails to secure the massive bond Monday. (SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

The ruling in Trump's case simultaneously presented concerns from some who seek to do business in the Empire State. 

"People internationally are watching the charade. America's losing our standing in the world when they see this," the younger Trump told Bartiromo on Sunday.

"People invest in America from all over the planet because they know we're the safe harbor, that this kind of stuff can't exist and doesn't exist, and now they're seeing this exists in the United States. You know the damage that does to our country?"

Trump attorney Clifford S. Robert penned a letter to the Appellate Division of New York’s Supreme Court, arguing the efforts of state Attorney General James are "unconstitutional." 

If Trump is unable to secure the bond, Attorney General Letitia James and her staff stand ready to seize his New York properties.

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.