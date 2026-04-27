Trump worries someone will try to 'take him out' every time he goes anywhere, Lara Trump says

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Lara Trump said during a Monday interview that her father-in-law fears assassination attempts each time he makes a public appearance.

Lara Trump spoke to Chris Cuomo on his SiriusXM radio show "Cuomo Mornings," mere days after an assailant was stopped rushing a security checkpoint and opening fire at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner, where President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, and senior Cabinet officials were in attendance.

Cuomo praised Trump’s comments at the press conference after the attack plot was foiled, suggesting that partisan differences between Democrats and Republicans were all briefly set aside in that moment of crisis.

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"We have to remember we're human beings, Chris. I think that's the bottom line there," Lara replied. "We are all at the end of the day, more alike than we are different. We all generally want the same things. We want safety and security. We want a better life for our kids than we had. We want, you know, the next generation to succeed."

Lara Trump, who is married to the president's son Eric and hosts "My View" on Fox News Channel, noted how dangerous it is that people forget about shared humanity.

"At the end of the day, we're all human beings. Donald Trump is a human being. He doesn't deserve to have his life put in jeopardy multiple times, now," she said.

"He doesn't deserve to think every time he goes somewhere — and don't kid yourself, he absolutely does — ‘Is this going to be the time where someone tries to take me out again?’ And, like I said, I don't know how many chances one person actually gets, and that is a really, really scary thought," she said.

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The assailant on Saturday shot a Secret Service officer, who was hit in his bulletproof vest and survived. The suspect, Cole Allen, was apprehended and has been charged with multiple felonies. The gunfire led to the Trumps and the Cabinet at the dinner being evacuated, and the event is expected to be rescheduled.

Federal law enforcement officials confirmed to Fox News Digital that after Allen’s arrest, he said he intended to target Trump administration officials and had prepared a manifesto detailing his intent.

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Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment.