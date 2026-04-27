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Trump worries someone will try to 'take him out' every time he goes anywhere, Lara Trump says

Trump wonders at public events if someone is going to try to 'take him out,' daughter-in-law says

By Alexander Hall Fox News
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DOJ and FBI detail timeline and charges against WHCA Dinner shooting suspect Video

DOJ and FBI detail timeline and charges against WHCA Dinner shooting suspect

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, U.S. Attorney for DC Jeanine Pirro and FBI Director Kash Patel updates the public on the investigation into the shooting.

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Lara Trump said during a Monday interview that her father-in-law fears assassination attempts each time he makes a public appearance.

Lara Trump spoke to Chris Cuomo on his SiriusXM radio show "Cuomo Mornings," mere days after an assailant was stopped rushing a security checkpoint and opening fire at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner, where President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, and senior Cabinet officials were in attendance.

Cuomo praised Trump’s comments at the press conference after the attack plot was foiled, suggesting that partisan differences between Democrats and Republicans were all briefly set aside in that moment of crisis.

STEPHEN MOORE: I WAS THERE AT THE WHCD AS CELEBRATION TURNED INTO CHAOS

Host Lara Trump standing on the set of My View With Lara Trump at Fox News Studios

Fox News host Lara Trump told SiriusXM host Chris Cuomo the grim reality that President Donald Trump suspects he may be risking his life every time he makes a public appearance. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

"We have to remember we're human beings, Chris. I think that's the bottom line there," Lara replied. "We are all at the end of the day, more alike than we are different. We all generally want the same things. We want safety and security. We want a better life for our kids than we had. We want, you know, the next generation to succeed."

Lara Trump, who is married to the president's son Eric and hosts "My View" on Fox News Channel, noted how dangerous it is that people forget about shared humanity.

"At the end of the day, we're all human beings. Donald Trump is a human being. He doesn't deserve to have his life put in jeopardy multiple times, now," she said.

"He doesn't deserve to think every time he goes somewhere — and don't kid yourself, he absolutely does — ‘Is this going to be the time where someone tries to take me out again?’ And, like I said, I don't know how many chances one person actually gets, and that is a really, really scary thought," she said.

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US First Lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump standing together at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner

President Donald Trump attends the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington, D.C., on April 25, 2026. (Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg)

The assailant on Saturday shot a Secret Service officer, who was hit in his bulletproof vest and survived. The suspect, Cole Allen, was apprehended and has been charged with multiple felonies. The gunfire led to the Trumps and the Cabinet at the dinner being evacuated, and the event is expected to be rescheduled.

Federal law enforcement officials confirmed to Fox News Digital that after Allen’s arrest, he said he intended to target Trump administration officials and had prepared a manifesto detailing his intent.

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U.S. President Donald Trump being escorted out during White House Correspondents' Association dinner

President Donald Trump is escorted out during the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington, D.C., on April 25, 2026. (Bo Erickson/Reuters)

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Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment.

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.

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