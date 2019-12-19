Mainstream media piling on Trump for invoking son at rally to attack Warren

The mainstream media went after President Trump for invoking his own son at his campaign rally in Michigan to attack Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., suggesting the president was being hypocritical.

On Wednesday night, Trump took shots at Warren, who held a rally at Washington Square Park in New York City back in September that her campaign estimated roughly 20,000 supporters attended. The president suggested his son, Barron Trump, could outnumber her crowd in Central Park.

"Crazy Pocahontas goes to the middle of Central Park, or whatever park, she’s in Manhattan... I mean, I could have Barron Trump go into Central Park and he’d get a crowd that would be just as big," Trump told the rally. "He’s 13! He’d get a bigger crowd!"

Many members of the media cried foul, specifically due to the backlash toward pro-impeachment scholar Pamela Karlan, who invoked Barron Trump to swipe the president at an impeachment hearing earlier this month.

The Washington Post accused Trump of "inserting" his 13-year-old son "into politics" and noted how the White House "has attacked others for bringing the teenage boy into politics, saying he wants and deserves privacy."

CNN reporter Daniel Dale made a similar observation, but he described how first lady Melania Trump "scolded a professor for briefly mentioning Barron in impeachment testimony."

ABC News correspondent Karen Travers linked the president's quip to both Karlan's remarks and the "controversy" surrounding Trump's attacks toward teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg, whom Time Magazine named its Person of the Year.

Vox senior correspondent Ian Millhiser suggested the attacks against Karlan in defense of Barron Trump "were not made in good faith."

Even George Conway, the anti-Trump husband of White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway and a cable news favorite, piled on the president.

"Wait I thought we were keeping him out of this," Conway reacted.

At an impeachment hearing earlier this month, Democrats brought in Karlan as a witness; she used Barron Trump’s name to illustrate her point that President Trump can’t rule like a king.

"The Constitution says there can be no titles of nobility, so while the president can name his son Barron, he can’t make him a baron," Karlan said in the committee room, prompting chuckles across the room.

"A minor child deserves privacy and should be kept out of politics," the first lady tweeted. "Pamela Karlan, you should be ashamed of your very angry and obviously biased public pandering, and using a child to do it."

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham also expressed distaste for the quip.

"Classless move by a Democratic ‘witness’. Prof Karlan uses a teenage boy who has nothing to do with this joke of a hearing (and deserves privacy) as a punchline," Grisham tweeted. "What’s worse, it’s met by laughter in the hearing room. What is being done to this country is no laughing matter."

Karlan, hours later, apologized for the remark, but not without making another dig at the president.

"I want to apologize for what I said earlier about the president’s son. It was wrong of me to do that," Karlan said during the hearing. "I wish the president would apologize for the things that he’s done that’s wrong, but I do regret having said that."

Fox News' Morgan Phillips contributed to this report.