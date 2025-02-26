Jeff Bezos announces big change to Washington Post opinion page, top editor steps down

Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos announced some major changes to the outlet's opinion page on Wednesday, including that the opinion section editor would be stepping down as they introduce the changes.

"We are going to be writing every day in support and defense of two pillars: personal liberties and free markets. We’ll cover other topics too of course, but viewpoints opposing those pillars will be left to be published by others," Bezos wrote on X, announcing the decision.

Bezos said that Washington Post editorial page editor David Shipley decided to step away after being offered the opportunity to continue to lead the opinion section.

The paper came under fire after Bezos stopped the editorial page from endorsing former Vice President Kamala Harris in 2024, prompting several staffers to leave the paper.

"I am of America and for America, and proud to be so. Our country did not get here by being typical. And a big part of America’s success has been freedom in the economic realm and everywhere else. Freedom is ethical — it minimizes coercion — and practical — it drives creativity, invention, and prosperity," Bezos shared.

Washington Post publisher and CEO William Lewis also issued a statement regarding the announcement.

"Earlier today, our owner Jeff published a note explaining The Washington Post’s recalibrated content strategy for our opinion section. I want to thank him for clearly and succinctly spelling out what we stand for at The Washington Post, and I will be so very proud for The Post to be known for its two key pillars: our belief in free markets and personal liberties," Lewis said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital.

"This is not about siding with any political party. This is about being crystal clear about what we stand for as a newspaper. Doing this is a critical part of serving as a premier news publication across America and for all Americans," the statement continued.

Staffers fled the Post after the editorial page didn't endorse Harris. Former columnist Jennifer Rubin left the paper amid the endorsement fallout, as did editor-at-large Robert Kagan.

Liberals also canceled their subscriptions to the Post after its non-endorsement.

"I’m confident that free markets and personal liberties are right for America. I also believe these viewpoints are underserved in the current market of ideas and news opinion. I’m excited for us together to fill that void," Bezos wrote in his statement, posted to X.