Trump's CIA chief teases critical new evidence in long-running Russiagate 'hoax'

CIA Director John Ratcliffe suggested Sunday that the statute of limitations would not likely interfere with prosecutions against key figures implicated in Russiagate, telling "Sunday Morning Futures" host Maria Bartiromo that some testimonies that propelled the Trump-Russia collusion narrative occurred within the last five years.

He also hinted at more evidence to come.

"John Brennan testified to John Durham in August of 2020. He also testified to the House Oversight Committee in 2022. Hillary Clinton testified before John Durham under oath in 2022. James Comey testified before the Senate Committee in September 2020.

"All of that's within the last five years and much of that testimony is frankly completely inconsistent with what our underlying intelligence that is about to be declassified in the Durham Annex [reflects]," he said, teasing the release of the "classified annex" of the John Durham report.

Ratcliffe said that intelligence will showcase intent to accelerate the Steele Dossier into intelligence community assessments and as the basis for Crossfire Hurricane.

The "Steele Dossier" was authored by ex-British intelligence officer Christopher Steele and was funded by Clinton’s presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee through the law firm Perkins Coie.

Bartiromo pressed on, asking Ratcliffe to clarify whether there is still an opportunity for indictments, potential prosecutions and "accountability" for Brennan, Comey and Clinton, to which he replied, "That's why I've made the referrals that I have."

"DNI Gabbard has made referrals. And we're going to continue to share the intelligence that would support the ability of our Department of Justice to bring fair and just claims against those who have perpetrated this hoax against the American people and this stain on our country."

A spokesperson for Clinton did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment in time for publication. Comey and Brennan did not respond to Fox News Digital's prior requests for comment regarding the Trump administration's accusations.

Former prosecutor Andy McCarthy told Fox News last week that following through on legal action against former President Barack Obama, who was also mentioned by name in the accusations brought forth by the Trump administration, would be a tall order.

"The scandal here... is they had a legitimate reason to investigate Russia's meddling in the election and what they did was they used that as a pretext to basically investigate Trump to spy on his presidency and to try to make him an ineffective president," McCarthy told "Fox & Friends" last Thursday.

"That's why it's a terrible political dirty trick," he continued. "The issue again is… is it prosecutable? And I just don't see it."

Former President Obama dismissed the Trump administration's claims with a statement. Congressional Democrats have also railed against the claims.

Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., a ranking member on the House Intelligence Committee, for instance, criticized Gabbard's claims as "baseless."

Virginia Sen. Mark Warner, ranking Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, accused Gabbard of "weaponizing her position to amplify the president's election conspiracy theories."

