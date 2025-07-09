Former CIA Director John Brennan 'clueless' about why FBI would investigate him

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former CIA Director John Brennan told MSNBC on Wednesday that he was "clueless" as to what the FBI could be investigating him for after Fox News Digital reported he could be prosecuted for alleged wrongdoing in the Trump-Russia collusion probe.

Justice Department sources told Fox News Digital on Tuesday that current CIA Director John Ratcliffe referred evidence of wrongdoing to FBI Director Kash Patel for potential prosecution, citing Brennan’s handling of the 2017 Russia collusion investigation as an example. An investigation into former FBI Director James Comey is also said to be underway.

Brennan told MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace on "Deadline: White House" that he had already testified in front of several congressional committees regarding his decisions on the investigation and stood by his work.

"I think that the people who actually worked this, both in terms of trying to collect intelligence prior to the election and then the ones who put together the intelligence assessment, they really, I think, showed the best of what the intelligence community and what CIA is made of," Brennan said. "So again, I am clueless about what it is exactly that they may be investigating me for."

He added that he had not been contacted by the DOJ on the matter.

"So I don’t know whether or not there’s any validity to it," Brennan said. "If there was, it was a referral. If there is an investigation, presumably if there is an investigation, then people will be questioned. I would be questioned about it. But again, I’ve had no contact from them."

The Brennan investigation comes after Ratcliffe last week declassified a "lessons learned" review of the creation of the 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA). The 2017 ICA alleged Russia sought to influence the 2016 presidential election to help then-candidate Donald Trump. But the review found that the process of the ICA's creation was rushed with "procedural anomalies," and that officials diverted from intelligence standards.

It also determined that the decision to include the Steele dossier, a now-widely discredited anti-Trump document, "ran counter to fundamental tradecraft principles and ultimately undermined the credibility of a key judgment."

Records declassified as part of that review further revealed that Brennan did, in fact, push for the dossier to be included in the 2017 ICA. Brennan testified to the House Judiciary Committee in May 2023, however, that he did not believe the dossier should be included in that intelligence product.

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.