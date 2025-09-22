Charlie Kirk ally responds to Disney's decision to lift Jimmy Kimmel's suspension

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Turning Point USA spokesman Andrew Kolvet, a close friend of Charlie Kirk, criticized Disney’s decision to allow Jimmy Kimmel to return to his late-night show, "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

Disney, which owns ABC, announced Monday that after "thoughtful conversations" with Kimmel, the show would return following nearly a week off the air.

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" was pulled last Wednesday after Kimmel’s remarks about the alleged assassin of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk sparked outrage and a warning from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

Disney decided to suspend the show after two major affiliate owners pulled airings of Kimmel from their stations, and Kimmel reportedly told executives he would not apologize for his comments.

"The Charlie Kirk Show" executive producer Andrew Kolvet was among many who disagreed with Disney’s decision.

"Disney and ABC caving and allowing Kimmell [sic] back on the air is not surprising, but it's their mistake to make. Nextstar [sic] and Sinclair do not have to make the same choice," Kolvet wrote on X.

Liberals celebrated the decision across social media after several attacks and calls to boycott Disney over the past few days.

"Jimmy Kimmel returns Tuesday night. I guess it takes hemorrhaging billions of dollars to force the corporate CEOs to stand up to fascism. A stark warning to other companies. Power to the people!" TV producer Steven S. DeKnight wrote.

"Thank you to everyone but @BrendanCarrFCC. This is a win for free speech everywhere," Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., wrote.

Democratic activist Harry Sisson wrote, "BREAKING: Jimmy Kimmel’s show will return on September 23rd! Disney and ABC were terrified of the boycotts and they caved to the people. Your voice is effective. Huge win!"

"Jimmy Kimmel is back on the air, but he should have never been taken off in the first place. Journalists, late-night hosts, universities, and companies deserve the freedom to do their jobs without fear of retaliation from the president. I’m calling for an oversight hearing into Chairman Carr’s weaponization of the FCC and censorship efforts," New Mexico Democratic Sen. Ben Ray Luján wrote.

Arizona Rep. Yassamin Ansari wrote, "Jimmy Kimmel is back! Last week I led 115+ Democrats on a resolution standing with @jimmykimmel and condemning the Trump regime’s assault on free speech. Disney reversed course—and this is proof that when we fight back, organize, and mobilize, we win."

Conservatives, meanwhile, expressed frustration with the news and mocked the announcement following days of left-leaning commentators and even lawmakers claiming that Kimmel’s suspension was a form of government fascism.

"Worst fascism ever," The Spectator contributing editor Stephen Miller joked.

Twitchy’s Doug Powers commented, "Kimmel's comments weren't ‘ill-timed and insensitive’ they were flat out lies about the affiliation of who shot Kirk. But again Kimmel going back on the air helps prove that Trump's the worst dictator ever."

"Whats [sic] amazing is how brazenly the narrative is being put fwd that Jimmy Kimmel got suspended for a joke as opposed to lying about a murder and refusing to apologize for lying about a murder," author Michael Malice wrote.

"Kimmel’s show was put on pause for like 3 days and yet leftists will look us dead in the eyes and tell us that this was a greater attack on free speech than shooting and killing Charlie Kirk," conservative activist Matt Walsh wrote.

"So Kimmel is coming back. They achieved their goal. Be a conservative in Hollywood though, and you will never work," actor Matthew Marsden wrote.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment.

Prior to Disney’s announcement, hundreds of protesters demonstrated outside Disney’s location in Burbank, California, to demand that Disney put "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" back on the air last week. Protesters also gathered outside Kimmel’s studio on Hollywood Boulevard on Thursday, where they were recorded chanting, "ABC bent the knee! No to the FCC!"

Though some conservative commentators celebrated Kimmel’s suspension, others expressed caution about potential government overreach.

Fox News' Joseph Wulfsohn contributed to this report.