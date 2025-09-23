Trump administration to roll out earliest and most streamlined FAFSA form in history

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE — The Trump administration has announced plans to roll out the earliest and most efficient Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) in history for the 2026-2027 school year.

The FAFSA form is currently online, and applicants can finish the process in minutes, the administration said.

So far, more than 40,000 students have completed the new application.

A Department of Education spokesperson said the FAFSA process under the Biden administration could take more than three days to complete. The Trump administration has made streamlining the form a priority, calling it a correction to what it described as the previous administration’s botched rollout.

TRUMP ADMIN TO MAKE HISTORIC INVESTMENT IN CHARTER SCHOOLS AMID NATIONWIDE DECLINE IN PUBLIC SCHOOL ENROLLMENT

"After years of mismanagement under the previous administration’s leadership, the Trump administration prioritized accessibility and technical expertise to deliver the form for American students and families at a historic pace," the Department of Education said.

The Trump administration’s implementation of the new FAFSA process followed a beta model that launched on Aug. 3. After several test runs across the country, the department determined the form was ready to go live Tuesday.

User feedback showed that 97% of respondents reported satisfaction with the FAFSA form and 90% said it took a reasonable amount of time to complete.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION RELEASES OVER $6B IN FROZEN EDUCATION FUNDS TO THE STATES

Education Secretary Linda McMahon said no one thought making the FAFSA form easier to do and launching earlier than usual was achievable.

"I am extremely proud to announce the earliest launch of the FAFSA form in history, which ensures American students and families have access to critical resources as they begin or continue their postsecondary education journey," McMahon said.

"No one would have thought this was possible after the Biden administration infamously botched FAFSA’s rollout two short years ago. Under President Trump’s leadership, our talented team has redesigned and streamlined the process, so all American students can now successfully complete the form in minutes."

In December 2020, Congress passed the bipartisan FAFSA Simplification Act and FUTURE Act to streamline the federal student aid application process for students.

Since the Trump administration’s first-term efforts in 2020, it has advanced the initiative further.

TRUMP DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION ROLLS OUT LATEST STEP TO EXPAND SCHOOL CHOICE NATIONWIDE

Despite efforts to streamline the FAFSA process, students last year were left waiting for months to know how much they would receive in financial aid. The delays left seniors unsure of aid decisions, forcing many colleges to push back priority admissions deadlines.

In March, the administration announced an improvement in FAFSA applications submitted and processed compared to results under the Biden administration.

It touted that more than 8 million FAFSA forms were successfully submitted and processed, a 50% increase over the number of applications submitted in spring last year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A spokesperson for former President Joe Biden did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.