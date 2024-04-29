Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

EDUCATION

Biden admin ripped for 'agonizing' FAFSA rollout as families stuck in financial limbo: 'Inexcusable'

FAFSA delays have put financial stress on many families, stepfather argues on 'America's Newsroom'

Bailee Hill By Bailee Hill Fox News
Published
close
Parent impacted by botched FAFSA rollout details 'agonizing' waits for financial aid Video

Parent impacted by botched FAFSA rollout details 'agonizing' waits for financial aid

Harry Jackson, a stepparent who has been impacted by the FAFSA rollout, joined 'America's Newsroom' to discuss how the delays have impacted his family as his stepson contemplates attendance at Purdue University.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
Please enter a valid email address.

A stepfather impacted by the Biden administration's rollout of a new federal student loan application spoke out against the implementation that has left his family, and many others, in financial limbo for months. 

Harry Jackson, whose stepson was accepted to Purdue University, joined "America's Newsroom" to discuss how the botched Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) implementation has affected his family.

BIDEN ADMIN'S BOTCHED FINANCIAL AID ROLLOUT UNDER INVESTIGATION BY WATCHDOG

"It's agonizing. It's a lot of stress," Jackson told Dana Perino on Monday. "Typically, when you have your high school graduation is a period of elation. You're able to celebrate with your classmates where you're going to go... and not being able to... and not having to know where you're going to go, to know what options are available, what... your future holds for you. This is inexcusable."

"This is agonizing for thousands of students across the country," he continued. 

A bipartisan spending bill passed in December 2020 included legislation aimed at reforming and streamlining the process for submitting FAFSA ahead of the 2024-25 award year.

But instead of streamlining the process, families have been waiting for months to learn about their child's possible financial reward. 

Biden approves $7.4 billion student loan debt cancelations Video

The delays have ultimately halted the college selection process for many high school seniors nationwide, which has also prompted some higher institutions to delay their own priority admission deadlines. 

As of late January, only 700,000 had completed the application, which is down nearly 60% from last year. 

"That's what's so frustrating. The continued delayed rollout of this... system," Jackson said. "It's been delayed month after month after month. It now is due June 1st. Joshua's been accepted to Purdue, which is one of the top engineering and computer science programs in the country, and we want to make this dream come true, but he doesn't have an idea of what his financial aid package will be."

EX-AZ EDUCATION DEPARTMENT WORKERS USED 'GHOST STUDENTS' TO LAUNDER VOUCHER MONEY

This comes amid a new report last week that Richard Cordray, the chief operating officer for Federal Student Aid, will step down at the end of June. 

In a statement to USA Today, Cordray touted the Biden adminstration's sweeping student loan forgiveness as the top achievement of his three years at the DOE.

Richard Cordray

US Vice President Kamala Harris, left, speaks at the Department of Education in Washington, D.C., US, on Thursday, June 2, 2022. The US will forgive $5.8 billion in outstanding debt for students of defunct Corinthian Colleges who the government says were deceived and defrauded, a major loan cancellation that comes as the White House considers a more widespread proposal. Photographer: Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images (Getty Images)

"Over my tenure, we provided student loan forgiveness to more than 4 million borrowers and their families, made it easier for people to apply for and manage federal student aid and took strong actions to hold schools accountable for defrauding students," Cordray said.

Despite the news, Jackson argued that education officials are aware of the urgency in sorting through the process as many families wait for financial aid rewards that should have already been issued. 

"It's literally on the same level as the failure of ObamaCare," Jackson said. "A lot of families are impacted by this. We have no idea where our children are going to go because it's dependent on... financial aid."

FOX Business' Breck Dumas and Eric Revell contributed to this report.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Bailee Hill is an associate editor with Fox News Digital. Story ideas can be sent to bailee.hill@fox.com 