'True-blue' California Democrat ditches party and backs Trump: This was the 'final straw'

Self-described "true-blue Democrat" Gloria Romero is joining the cluster of party members who have left for the GOP, and one other prominent lifelong Democrat's Trump endorsement compelled her to take the leap.

"When I saw RFK [Jr.] say, ‘You know what? I am leaving the party. I am going to support Trump,’ I said I'm going to join him and support President Trump as well," said Romero, a former DNC delegate, the former Democratic leader of the California State Senate and the former state re-election chair for President Barack Obama's campaign.

"There's a number of issues, but overall, the party left me," she continued. "I don't know what it is anymore. If this is the new way forward for Democrats, good luck. Many of us will be leaving."

Speaking to Fox News' Pete Hegseth on Sunday, she spelled out a handful of reasons behind her exit, including the alleged "lawfare" against former President Trump and Democrats' "denial of school opportunities" for low-income children.

In a recent New York Post op-ed, Romero also spelled out her issues with Vice President Kamala Harris, slamming her tenure as California attorney general as "unimpressive" and adding that her "manipulated rise" aligns with the Democratic Party's "giant leap toward authoritarianism and censorship."

"President Ronald Reagan warned that if fascism comes to America it will come as liberalism, and he was right: I have witnessed individual freedoms being trapped, silenced, censored," she wrote in part.

In that same piece, she expressed concern with the inability to define what a woman is and disdain for "abortion till birth."

"It's [the party has] just gone completely woke. It has abandoned key allies such as Israel, for example," she told Hegseth.

"The Democratic Party has just lurched to the extreme left. It's been captured by [what] many call the Hamas caucus of the Democratic Party, in order to win a swing state."

She continued, "Under Donald Trump and the Republican Party, it really has become, I believe, an agenda for an America that we all want to see for ourselves and our children and our future. Keeping us safe, including having a secure border."