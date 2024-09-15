Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash

'True-blue' California Democrat ditches party and backs Trump: This was the 'final straw'

Gloria Romero says Trump and the GOP offer 'an agenda for an America that we all want to see for ourselves and our children'

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
Published
close
Self-described 'true-blue Democrat' joins GOP and backs Trump: 'The party left me' Video

Self-described 'true-blue Democrat' joins GOP and backs Trump: 'The party left me'

Gloria Romero, a former DNC delegate and co-chair for President Barack Obama's re-election, tells 'Fox & Friends Weekend' about her astonishing decision to shift to the GOP.

Self-described "true-blue Democrat" Gloria Romero is joining the cluster of party members who have left for the GOP, and one other prominent lifelong Democrat's Trump endorsement compelled her to take the leap.

"When I saw RFK [Jr.] say, ‘You know what? I am leaving the party. I am going to support Trump,’ I said I'm going to join him and support President Trump as well," said Romero, a former DNC delegate, the former Democratic leader of the California State Senate and the former state re-election chair for President Barack Obama's campaign. 

"There's a number of issues, but overall, the party left me," she continued. "I don't know what it is anymore. If this is the new way forward for Democrats, good luck. Many of us will be leaving."

ALAN DERSHOWITZ LEAVES DEMOCRATIC PARTY, CITES DNC: ‘I WAS DISGUSTED’

Gloria Romero

Former Democratic leader of the California State Senate, Gloria Romero, said she is now supporting Trump and the GOP. (Fox News)

Speaking to Fox News' Pete Hegseth on Sunday, she spelled out a handful of reasons behind her exit, including the alleged "lawfare" against former President Trump and Democrats' "denial of school opportunities" for low-income children.

In a recent New York Post op-ed, Romero also spelled out her issues with Vice President Kamala Harris, slamming her tenure as California attorney general as "unimpressive" and adding that her "manipulated rise" aligns with the Democratic Party's "giant leap toward authoritarianism and censorship."   

"President Ronald Reagan warned that if fascism comes to America it will come as liberalism, and he was right: I have witnessed individual freedoms being trapped, silenced, censored," she wrote in part.

OPINION: FOR LOVE OF COUNTRY: WHY IT'S TIME TO LEAVE THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY BEHIND

Trump speaks in California

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference held at Trump National Golf Club Los Angeles in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif., on Friday, Sept. 13. The former president has pulled in support from a number of former Democrats, including RFK, Jr. and former Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard. (AP/Jae C. Hong)

In that same piece, she expressed concern with the inability to define what a woman is and disdain for "abortion till birth."

"It's [the party has] just gone completely woke. It has abandoned key allies such as Israel, for example," she told Hegseth.

"The Democratic Party has just lurched to the extreme left. It's been captured by [what] many call the Hamas caucus of the Democratic Party, in order to win a swing state."

She continued, "Under Donald Trump and the Republican Party, it really has become, I believe, an agenda for an America that we all want to see for ourselves and our children and our future. Keeping us safe, including having a secure border."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Democratic Party lost its ‘soul’ and ‘direction’: Nicole Shanahan Video

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.