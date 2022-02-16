Expand / Collapse search
Trudeau's declaration 'bypasses the democratic process': Civil liberties expert

The civil liberties leader argued the Canadian government already has the tools to deal with 'challenging situations'

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
What Canada's emergency powers are supposed to be used for: Noa Mendelsohn Aviv Video

What Canada's emergency powers are supposed to be used for: Noa Mendelsohn Aviv

The executive director of the Canadian Civil Liberties Association said Trudeau's 'emergency' invoked too much power that was unwarranted for the situation.

The executive director of the Canadian Civil Liberties Association, Noa Mendelsohn Aviv, said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's "emergency" order bypassed the democratic process and was much too powerful for the situation at hand in response to Laura Ingraham probing whether it crossed into dictatorial territory on Tuesday.

NOA MENDELSOHN AVIV: Right now, they've just gotten started — they just declared an emergency. They've just put before parliament the order in council that says this is the emergency that's happening. But in our view ... difficult situations, challenging situations happen all the time. Governments have the tools to deal with them, and the emergency powers are much too large power, that bypasses the democratic process, ]and] too broad.

