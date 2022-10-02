Trey Gowdy previews new Supreme Court term starting on Monday

Fox News host Trey Gowdy criticized the growing politicization of the Supreme Court during his Sunday monologue ahead of their new term beginning on Monday.

TREY GOWDY: If you glance at the Court's docket, you'll see cases involving free speech and religious freedom and immigration and voting rights and affirmative action. But what's really on the docket is the role of the Court. It's become something of a super legislative body. You need 51 votes in the Senate, 218 in the House but only five on the Supreme Court, and five is much easier than 51 or 218 or 80 million in a presidential race. Why try to convince 80 million of your fellow Americans when you could just get 5 lawyers to agree? It’s easier. So some have decided to do what is easy rather than what is right. And here we are with yet another institution damaged by politics.

