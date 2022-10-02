Supreme Court legitimacy 'on the line,' no telling what 'damage they'll do to democracy': Donna Brazile

Former DNC chair Donna Brazile said Sunday that the Supreme Court's legitimacy was "on the line" ahead of its new term and added that there was no telling what "damage they'll do to democracy."

"This current term is going to put a lot of us on pins and needles," Brazile said during a political panel discussion on ABC's "This Week." She continued: "They’re going to hit the ground running this week with cases involving everything from the ability of the Environmental Protection Agency to keep us safe and clean in terms of pollution and then they’re going right into voting rights again to knock another pillar off the Voting Rights Act."

Brazile declared it was a "consequential term" for the Supreme Court because they would be dealing with "race, same-sex marriages, affirmative action, voting rights" and environmental protection.

"The Supreme Court legitimacy is on the line, we all know that, with 6-3 conservative majority we don’t know what, what damage they’ll do to our democracy," she argued.

MSNBC’S LAWRENCE O’DONNELL ADVOCATES EXPANDING SUPREME COURT TO ‘DILUTE THE TRUMP POISON’

The Supreme Court held an investiture ceremony for Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson on Friday. President Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and First Gentleman Doug Emhoff all attended the ceremony, which was held behind closed doors.

National Review editor Ramesh Ponnuru, a fellow "This Week" panelist, said the Supreme Court was not there to "win public opinion polls."

"When people worry about the legitimacy of the Supreme Court, I think that the legitimate worry about the legitimacy if you will, would be something that actually compromises the Supreme Court’s ability to do its job, to see its legal verdicts are actually honored and I don’t see anything like the kind of blow back that you would need to actually see that called into question," Ponnuru said.

He added that just 5% of Americans list the Supreme Court and legal issues as their top issue in a recent poll.

WASHINGTON POST HERALDS NEW SCOTUS TERM BY TOUTING LIBERAL JUSTICES BASHING ITS ‘RIGHTWARD TURN’

The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which prompted pro-choice protests across the country.

Chief Justice John Roberts recently defended the legitimacy of the court during remarks at the 10th Circuit Bench and Bar Conference in September.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"If the court doesn’t retain its legitimate function, I’m not sure who would take up that mantle. You don’t want the political branches telling you what the law is, and you don’t want public opinion to be the guide of what the appropriate decision is," Roberts said. "Simply because people disagree with an opinion is not a basis for questioning the legitimacy of the court."