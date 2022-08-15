Trey Gowdy: Not being able to see the affidavit is 'one source of the anger'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Trey Gowdy discussed with the "Special Report" panel how many are angry because they have yet to see the affidavit tied to the FBI raid on Trump.

TREY GOWDY: I need more facts. You know, that's the curse of being a lawyer, Bret, is you want more facts. So with the predicate, the probable cause for the search last week, I'd like to see the affidavit. That's one source of the anger. The other source of the anger, though, quite frankly, Brett, is six years of a belief on behalf of many Republicans that the blindfold has slipped and that Lady Justice is actually paying attention to who's in front of her. And that's not going to be fixed with releasing the affidavit. Oh, absolutely. Which is why they all have these big old black pens where you can redact informant information, grand jury information and ongoing other investigative information. I mean, look, we get redacted stuff all the time. Brett So tell us what you can tell us.

