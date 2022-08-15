Expand / Collapse search
Trey Gowdy: Not being able to see the affidavit is 'one source of the anger'

Trey Gowdy talks the fallout from the Trump raid

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
The ‘Special Report’ panel discusses the latest in the Mar-a-Lago fallout and the seizure of documents from Trump’s home.

Trey Gowdy discussed with the "Special Report" panel how many are angry because they have yet to see the affidavit tied to the FBI raid on Trump.

TIM SCOTT: THERE IS AN ‘INFREQUENT, INCONSISTENT' APPLICATION OF THE RULE OF LAW

TREY GOWDY: I need more facts. You know, that's the curse of being a lawyer, Bret, is you want more facts. So with the predicate, the probable cause for the search last week, I'd like to see the affidavit. That's one source of the anger. The other source of the anger, though, quite frankly, Brett, is six years of a belief on behalf of many Republicans that the blindfold has slipped and that Lady Justice is actually paying attention to who's in front of her. And that's not going to be fixed with releasing the affidavit. Oh, absolutely. Which is why they all have these big old black pens where you can redact informant information, grand jury information and ongoing other investigative information. I mean, look, we get redacted stuff all the time. Brett So tell us what you can tell us. 

This article was written by Fox News staff.