Trey Gowdy: FBI was more eager to investigate Trump-Russia collusion than serial-rapist Nassar

Fox News host Trey Gowdy scolded the FBI for their mismanagement of the Larry Nassar sex abuse case on "Sunday Night in America," highlighting an ugly string of failures that have emerged from the bureau in recent months.

Gowdy blamed the FBI for enabling Nassar, who once served as a doctor for USA Gymnastics – to continue his pattern of abuse against young women and girls by disregarding complaints by his victims.

"More FBI employees have been indicted than members of the Trump family, and more people connected with the Clinton campaign have been indicted than members of the Trump family," Gowdy said at the top of his show. "But the biggest indictment of all, may wind up being FBI itself."

CLINTON CAMPAIGN LAWYER ALLEGEDLY LIED TO FBI, PLEADS NOT GUILTY

Gowdy referenced the FBI's politically tainted 'Russia Collusion investigation' during the Trump presidency, arguing that the "FBI could not even police the political bias of its own agents and lawyers" who were unabashedly "steeped in politics" at the time.

"The FBI could not even figure out its own paid sources were double-dealing and politically motivated. They could not even get the FISA application right. They were so worried about its image that it wound up hurting its own reputation," he said.

Gowdy said that while he was once willing to go to bat for the bureau "even when it was lonely to do so," he has noticed a troubling shift that is slowly destroying the integrity of the FBI.

US OLYMPIC GYMNASTS SLAM FBI'S INACTION SURROUNDING NASSAR INVESTIGATION

"Something has happened to the FBI," he said. "When cops get to be more excited about investigating presidential candidates than they do arresting a man that rapes children, something is wrong."

"It does not get more serious than adults sexually assaulting children," he added, "but the FBI could not get that right."