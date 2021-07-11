Trey Gowdy: Democrats made a 'lethal mistake' and they owe you an apology

Fox News host Trey Gowdy demanded an apology from Democratic leaders during a fiery monologue on "Sunday Night in America," where he urged far-left lawmakers to accept accountability before the public as many of them attempt to quietly walk back support on controversial political issues which haven't bode well for the party.

1. Voter ID

While most of the party worked to push the For the People Act through the Senate, some Democrats appeared to warm to voter ID rules they previously deemed "racist," Gowdy observed.

"For years we were told anyone who believed you should show an I.D. to vote was motivated by racial animus, forget about the fact you have to use an I.D. to do many things in our society from cashing a check to signing up for cable," he said.

"Turns out it wasn’t racist after all. Turns out it is only racist when we suggest it, but not when they suggest it."

"If government is willing to provide you with an identification card, free of charge, and all you have to do is show that identification to make sure you are who you purport to be, how could that be motivated by racial animus? And what a difference a month makes, now some of those same voices on the left claim they never really opposed voter I.D., some of those same Democrats now really don’t have any problem with showing an I.D. to vote. Turns out it wasn’t racist after all. Turns out it is only racist when we suggest it. But not when they suggest it," the host continued.

"But you probably have not gotten your apology yet," he added.

2. Justice Amy Coney Barrett

Sen. Bernie Sanders , I-Vt., last month declined to walk back his past comments that Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett would vote to end the Affordable Care Act after the newest justice in the country’s highest court voted in the majority to uphold the law. Sanders joins several other lawmakers who sought to cast Barrett as a threat to "your rights," Gowdy said.

"Ten months ago, Democrats and the media, assuming those are different things, told you Amy Coney Barret was coming after all your rights. You remember those Senate Judiciary Committee hearings…Democrat senators told you this devoutly Catholic mother of seven was coming after your right to healthcare and your right to vote and after your vote to contraception."

"Which are of your rights are you without tonight? Which of your rights did Justice Amy Coney Barrett strip away from you?"

"You were told Judge Coney Barrett was gonna send you back to the 'Handmaid's Tale,'" Gowdy argued. "Well, the Supreme Court just finished its first term with her on the bench. Opinions have been issued, and published. Which are of your rights are you without tonight, which of your rights did Justice Amy Coney Barrett strip away from you? I can't think of anything either, I did not hear a single apology for their dishonest efforts to denigrate."

3. Defund the Police

As crime ripples across major U.S. cities, Democrats are desperately trying to avert blame for supporting cuts to law enforcement budgets during violent riots last summer.

"You were told last year, we needed to defund the police, to eliminate the police," Gowdy said. "You were told we really needed more social workers and psychologists, you were told crime would go down if there were fewer cops. You were told there are things sociologists could work through that a guy with a gun and a badge could not…You knew that was a dumb idea when you heard it. You knew we really don't want social workers showing up when someone is breaking into our homes or shooting up the neighborhood."

"They won't ever apologize for this lethal mistake. Even if they did, it is really hard to hear apologies from the grave."

"Unfortunately, there were some who did not understand the idiocy of defunding the law enforcement, and tragically some of those people serve on city governments in some of Americas largest cities New York, Chicago, Boston, Baltimore, Seattle some are of the cities that cut funding for law enforcement. And what should be a surprise to absolutely no one, that violent crime is going up," he went on.

"Crime is spiraling out of control in many of the same cities…people are being assaulted, robbed, stabbed, killed in tragically high numbers during this summer and spring of criminal carnage. Crime is the most insidious tax of all on the poor."

Gowdy took aim at Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., for doubling down on her support for the failed movement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"According to her, she does not like ‘death.’ There is more death, more crime, more mayhem because of her political beliefs," he said. "She does not care, she would rather make her point than save her constituents' lives. She was literally, dead wrong. She and others promised and your community would be safer with fewer cops."

"They won't ever apologize for this lethal mistake," he concluded. "Even if they did, it is really hard to hear apologies from the grave."