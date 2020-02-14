Trey Gowdy insists Barr working hard to clean up DOJ despite decision not to charge McCabe

Former House Oversight Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy told Fox News Friday that the Justice Department's decision to not pursue criminal charges against former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe continues a "terrible four years" for the department.

However, the ex-Greenville lawmaker told "Hannity" that he believes Attorney General William Barr is doing all he can with the resources at hand to clean up the DOJ and restore the public's trust in the institution.

'It's been a terrible four years for the Department of Justice and the FBI -- two institutions this country absolutely needs for its citizenry to have respect for," he said. "Bill Barr, in my judgment -- I'm a huge fan of his -- I think he is doing everything he can to put the blindfold back on that lady. Lady Justice needs that blindfold back on."

DOJ WON'T PURSUE CHARGES AGAINST MCCABE

He said that while the McCabe decision isn't ideal, Barr has been a great attorney general, pointing to his statement that President Trump did not obstruct justice in the Russia investigation and his work to ensure that Republican consultant Roger Stone's prison sentence be more proportionate to the crime.

"This is the department that said, 'We didn't have the evidence on Andy McCabe.' So we have got to give [Barr] the resources and the time and the support to get those institutions back where we need them as a country to be."

Host Sean Hannity took a different tack on the matter, remarking that Trump supporters and conservatives appear to be treated differently than liberals or Trump critics when under investigation or indictment.

Gowdy said he has faith that Connecticut federal prosecutor John Durham's investigation -- ordered by Barr -- will bring more clarity and potential consequences to the current situation.

"Let John Durham figure it out. But, if people don't have confidence in the Department of Justice, we're not going to agree with whatever they come up with anyway," he said.

The DOJ's decision on McCabe came after a nearly two-year investigation into accusations brought by the agency's independent watchdog that found that he lacked "candor" when questioned about leaking to the media.

In a letter to McCabe attorney Michael Bromwich obtained by Fox News, Justice Department attorney J.P. Cooney said: “We write to inform you that, after careful consideration, the government has decided not to pursue criminal charges against your client, Andrew G. McCabe."

“Based on the totality of the circumstances and all of the information known to the government at this time, we consider the matter closed," Cooney added.

Fox News' Brooke Singman and Jake Gibson contributed to this report.