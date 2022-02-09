Trevor Noah jumps on bandwagon against Joe Rogan, after Rogan defended Noah's unearthed offensive comments

Podcaster Joe Rogan once defended Trevor Noah against the cancel culture mob, but the "Daily Show" host hasn’t returned the favor and declared the "The Joe Rogan Experience" namesake is guilty of racism.

Rogan, who has been under fire recently for repeated use of the N-word on past podcast episodes and for hosting guests who questioned the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines and masks, stood up Noah in 2015 when the comedian faced similar scrutiny for old jokes.

Noah was widely criticized for a series of tweets that resurfaced when he was selected to succeed Jon Stewart as the host of Comedy Central’s "The Daily Show." They included Jewish jokes, such as, "Almost bumped a Jewish kid crossing the road. He didn't look b4 crossing but I still would hav felt so bad in my German car."

Noah also made jokes about domestic violence, White women and suggesting women should "fear" his penis because "the more you fear something, the bigger it appears." At the time, many liberal critics pondered whether Noah was the right man to replace Stewart, but Rogan came to his defense.

"Too much for 140 characters, but NOTHING he said was out of line, and he's a funny dude," Rogan tweeted on March 31, 2015, when asked about the controversy. "F--k the haters, Noah!"

In 2015, Noah dismissed his controversy as "a handful of jokes that didn’t land" and claimed he evolved.

"To reduce my views to a handful of jokes that didn’t land is not a true reflection of my character, nor my evolution as a comedian," Noah tweeted.

Seven years later, Rogan, who hosts "The Joe Rogan Experience" exclusively on Spotify, found himself in a similar situation but couldn’t rely on the comedian he once defended for support.

Rogan took to Instagram Friday evening, where he issued an apology over his past remarks, expressing his "deepest, sincerest" apologies and insisting he didn’t intend to sound racist. On Tuesday, Noah attempted to examine Rogan’s apology and essentially declared it wasn’t good enough.

"When Joe Rogan says, ‘I wasn't being racist. I was just being entertaining.’ - No, Joe, I think you were using racism to be entertaining," Noah said during a lengthy segment attacking Rogan.

"I’m not saying you were trying to offend Black people, by the way, but you knew that offending Black people would get a laugh," Noah continued. "I am a comedian and I love making jokes, and I love hearing jokes, I love all kinds of jokes, I love safe jokes, I like dark jokes, I like jokes. But, just because something is a joke, doesn’t mean it can’t be something else as well… a joke can be racist."

Tablet Magazine's Noam Blum called out Noah in 2015 after the "Daily Show" host dismissed his critics.

"I really hope you remember this when it's someone else in the barrel. I await your staunch defense of them," Blum wrote at the time.

Blum took to Twitter again on Wednesday to address Noah’s hypocrisy.

"You piece of f--king s--t," he wrote.

Fox News’ Kelly Laco contributed to this report.