Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Vivek Ramaswamy on 'America's Newsroom': Travel mask mandate was 'overreach of state power'

Mask mandates dropped at airports after Florida judge's ruling

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Ramaswamy: Mask mandates were a ‘masquerade’ hiding political intentions Video

Ramaswamy: Mask mandates were a ‘masquerade’ hiding political intentions

Author of ‘Nations of Victims’ Vivek Ramaswamy praises the end of mask mandates for public transportation, arguing officials exceeded ‘legal authority’ and ‘evaded political accountability’ with the mandates.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

April 19, 2022 – Author Vivek Ramaswamy said on "America’s Newsroom" Tuesday the federal mask mandate for travelers was an "overreach of state power." Ramaswamy agreed with the Florida judge who ruled against the mandate, calling out government agencies for overstepping their constitutional powers.

FEDERAL JUDGE BLACKS MASK MANDATE FOR PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION

VIVEK RAMASWAMY: I think that this judge actually put her finger on the right pulse. This is about the overreach of state power itself. We have a constitutional system of checks and balances that says that, you know what, if people in this country really want to have mask mandates on airplanes, there's a way to do it. You elect representatives to Congress and to the Senate who pass that law. And if they don't like that law, they're voted out of office. But what's happening via the White House and the administrative state that sits under the White House's authority is they're trying to do what the Constitution doesn't allow them to do by evading political accountability to do it, disguising it in the technocratic judgments of the CDC, the FAA and in this case, the TSA. So that's actually the reason why it's not just an error. It's, I think, a part of the intention itself. 

WATCH FULL VIDEO BELOW: 

Travel mask mandate was an ‘overreach of the administrative state’: Vivek Ramaswamy Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.