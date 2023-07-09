Transwoman model wins Miss Universe Netherlands in historic moment: 'I DID IT'

A transgender contestant for Miss Universe Netherlands won the competition in a historic first for the country Saturday.

The winner was 22-year-old model and actress Rikkie Valerie Kolle, who will now compete in the Miss Universe pageant slated to take place in El Salvador.

"I DID IT," Kolle said, in an Instagram statement. "It's unreal, but I get to call myself [Miss Netherland] 2023. It was an educational and beautiful journey… I'm so proud and happy I can't even describe it. Making my community proud and showing it can be done."

"And, yes, I'm trans and want to share my story but I'm also Rikkie and that's what matters to me. Did this on my own and loved every moment of it."

Biological males have in recent years been competing in women's beauty pageants.

In 2021, a biological male became the first person in pageant history to take home the title of Miss Nevada USA. Kataluna Enriquez, 27, bested 21 other contestants.

"Congratulations to… [Kataluna Enriquez]. History made!" Miss Nevada USA wrote on their Instagram page alongside a photo of Enriquez.

The Miss Nevada winner wore a shimmering sequin rainbow dress that was created "In honor of pride month, and all of those who don't get a chance to spread their colors."

Canadian model Jenna Talackova was among the first to compete in Miss Universe competitions for Canada in 2012.

Julius Young and Jessica Chasmar contributed to this report.