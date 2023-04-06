Transgender teacher speaks out against 'Naked Education' show featuring 14-year-olds: 'It's just wrong'

Transgender journalist Debbie Hayton spoke out against a "Naked Education" show that featured children as young as 14 seeing naked strangers.

Hayton, who is also a physics teacher, spoke to the British television news channel GB News to discuss the controversial program which aired on Channel 4 on Tuesday. As the title implied, the show featured children ranging from 14-18 being exposed to the naked bodies of various adults to learn about body image. After the show premiered, several people, including some GB News members, voiced their disgust or discomfort.

"Are we over-sexualizing or quite literally indecent exposure towards kids here?" GB News presenter Patrick Christys asked. "I mean, what is going on there?"

"It’s just wrong," Hayton said. "It’s hard to see how this could be beneficial to anybody and what they’re actually trying to do."

Hayton continued, "At the center of it is children, and you mentioned 14-year-olds. Fourteen-year-olds should not be exposed to this."

The interview also featured a discussion on the promotion of Drag Queen Story Hours in schools.

"It’s really concerning," Hayton began. "We’ve talked about Drag Queen Story Hour in libraries and how that’s inappropriate, but to actually bring these into schools, these are adult entertainers, remember, who are appearing in role, and we’re bringing them into school. Now, it’s bad enough in libraries, but at least in libraries, children don’t need to go. The parents don’t need to send them there. When this happens in schools, it’s really difficult to opt out if indeed it’s possible to opt out."

"What are these people thinking about? That would be my question," Hayton asked.

"They are saying it is to challenge the heteronormative culture that is dominating our education system," Christys remarked.

"It’s nonsense, isn’t it?" Hayton answered. "You know, what does heteronormative mean? There has to be a norm, but what do these things mean and where do these ideas come from?"

The Dutch public broadcaster NOS similarly came under fire after airing "Gewoon Bloot" or "Simply Naked" on March 21 which featured 10-12-year-old children being exposed to naked adults in order to understand "vaginoplasty" and double mastectomies.

LGBTQ activist Peter Tatchell also appeared on GB News and spoke more positively on it, claiming that it could teach about "sexual health, sexual safety and positive, constructive, supportive relationships." However, he added, "I'm not sure whether the nakedness is justified."

"Good Morning Britain" co-host Kate Garraway also criticized the program saying, "I’m really interested in this debate because my gut instinct is to be very uncomfortable about it."

She added, "There’s something about the physicality of a stranger being naked in front of a teenager which I just feel uncomfortable about, because of all the things that we read about."