White House slammed for saying 'a child and their parents' should decide trans surgeries: 'This is madness'

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre alarmed Twitter users on Wednesday after insisting that the decision to receive gender treatments should be made by a child along with their parents.

During the latest press conference, Washington Examiner writer Philip Wegmann asked Jean-Pierre about President Biden’s position on puberty blockers and gender transition surgeries for minors after Indiana recently passed a law banning both procedures.

"Today Indiana just banned puberty blockers, hormone therapies, and gender transition surgeries for minors. I’m wondering what the President’s reaction is to the Indiana governor signing that bill into law. And does the President have a position on at what age these kinds of therapies and surgeries are appropriate?" Wegmann asked.

"That’s something for a child and their parents to decide, it’s not something we believe should be decided by legislators. So I’ll leave it there," Jean-Pierre responded.

Social media users reacted in disgust by the suggestion that the White House supports gender transition surgeries for minors based on a child’s decision.

"But not any therapy that offers any option other than affirmation and transition," conservative personality Chad Felix Greene remarked.

OutKick podcast host Dan Dakich asked, "Then why not smokes and alcohol?"

Columnist David Marcus wrote, "The official position of the White House is that if a 5 year old boy decides he wants his penis removed, and the parent agrees, then it’s none of our business and should be perfectly legal."

"Pure evil. Child sex changes. This is madness," legal commentator Dennis Noel Kavanaugh tweeted.

Canadian blogger Samuel Sey commented, "Democrats hate your children and the God who created them."

"Suddenly parents matter," Independent Women’s Forum analyst Julie Gunlock noted.

Travel Pulse CEO Mark Murphy agreed, "The child? And I thought Dems don’t want parents involved in that decision?"

"Joe Biden thinks kids should be able to get their genitals chopped off at any age. This is bats--t insane," radio host Clay Travis tweeted.

During the press briefing, Jean-Pierre reiterated Biden’s support for the transgender youth.

"In the past couple of months, we have seen a record number of LGBTQI bills — anti-LGBTQI bills, more than 600 of them have been filed in statehouses and a significant number of them have been anti-trans bills targeted at youth. And this is a president that has said these are some of the bravest people he knows. But no one should have to be brave just to be themselves," Jean-Pierre said.

She added, "And so, this is a president that has committed to this community, that has been committed to our kids in the trans community, to our trans youth, and he is going to continue to fight for them. But again, I’m just going to leave it there."

Jean-Pierre previously received backlash on Friday after insisting that the transgender community was "under attack" just days after a transgender shooter killed three children and three adults at a Christian school in Nashville.