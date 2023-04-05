Transgender adults strip naked in Dutch television for Q&A with 10-year-old children to promote sex changes

A new show featured transgender adults who stripped down in front of Dutch tweens to "give them the opportunity to ask questions" about their naked bodies.

The television show called "Gewoon Bloot" or "Simply Naked" in English, displays nude adults in front of 10-to 12-year-old children who ask the adults questions about their naked bodies and in this case, their "vaginoplasty" and double mastectomies.

"Simply Naked" was harshly criticized ahead of its March 21 debut, but Dutch public broadcaster NOS said the show is meant to promote body positivity and give children a realistic view of the human body.

"The aim is to teach children that each and every body is different and that not all bodies are perfect," host Edson da Graça said of the show's mission.

"Today our guests are transgenders," da Graça announced in one clip of the show. "So it’s not just male and female. There’s an entire spectrum of genders besides male and female."

One trans-identifying adult told the children they felt "euphoric" after having gender reassignment surgery.

"I woke up and I knew that my breasts were gone," the adult said. "That it looked like I had always wanted it to look. It finally matched the way I feel inside, and that made me feel ecstatic."

One child asked if it felt like flying, to which the adult responded, "yes."

"You simply feel intense happiness," host da Graça added.

"I want that, too," the child replied.

Another participant said the transgender experience "can simply be a feeling, but you can also do something about it. For example, I had a surgery."

Another transgender guest told the children, "As you can see, there’s something in my underpants, but I still have a vulva."

"I don’t feel comfortable with that body part, therefore I am wearing my underwear with a packer," the person added, referring to an object worn to give the appearance of having a penis.

Another participant described a "vaginoplasty," explaining the process by which "you can surgically change the male sex organ to the female sex organ."

"At first you think, huh?" one of the children said following the presentation. "But later you realize that it’s actually pretty normal."

"It’s actually really normal," another young boy said.

Dutch MP Tunahan Kuzu called the show "ridiculous," calling on his followers to mail broadcaster NPO to stop it from airing, DutchNews.nl reported. Conservative Dutch politician Thierry Baudet said it "comes close to promoting pedophilia."

Kees van der Staaij, the leader of the Dutch fundamentalist Protestant party SGP, said his party would be bringing the issue up in Parliament because the show "is not normal and shouldn’t become normal."

Another show in the UK, called "Naked Education," similarly shows adults stripping naked and standing nude in front of children ages 14 to 16. The show, which aired its first episode Tuesday night, has been touted as being "all about body positivity," with celebrity presenters "on a mission to normalise all body types, champion our differences and break down stereotypes."

The series contains full-frontal nudity and will cover topics like body hair, human anatomy and gender reassignment surgery, The Sun reported.

"I like to make shows that are controversial, that break taboos and that make a difference, and with every single show that I’ve done you can tick one of those boxes," the show's host Anna Richardson told The Sun.

Richardson mentioned one "incredible story" featured on the show about two transgender people who transitioned from female to male. She said one of the two guests "decided to go the full hog and have a phalloplasty - so have his penis constructed."

"I’ve never seen that before in the flesh and I don’t think I’ve seen it on TV, so the fact that Finn was prepared to go naked, show his penis and show how it works - that was mind blowing!" she added.