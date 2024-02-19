Trans swimmer breaking women’s collegiate record is 'taking away opportunities' from biological females

Conservative radio host Jason Rants said Title IX means nothing after a transgender college athlete that obliterated the women's record this past weekend during the New Jersey Athletic Conference.

"Now tell me again the strides women have made when society applauds a man for pushing us off our own podium," guest-host Sandra Smith said on ‘The Faulkner Focus.’

"I do think the Democrats are doing this to their own peril. I think when you look at poll after poll after poll, it's pretty clear where the American people stand on this issue," Rantz said. "We want a general sense of respect for folks who are transgender. I don't think anyone is saying otherwise. Where we take a stand is where we pretend that there's no differences whatsoever between men and women, and they very clearly are."

Ramapo College transgender student Meghan Cortez-Fields swam the 200-meter individual medley, finishing with a time of 2:08:20 — crushing the previous record for women in the event during the NCAA Division III sports conference.

"They pretend that there's no differences whatsoever, and that is to the detriment of women who fought for generations just for some basic fairness, for equal access to sports and sports funding. And what we end up having is someone who is biologically male, taking away opportunities from biological females," Rantz added.

"Some people do see the path forward as having that separate entrance, that separate group. Some believe that shouldn't even exist either. It should just be biological male, biological female," Smith said.

"If you want to have competitions with transgender athletes, okay, create a third league where anyone can choose to join because at least then you are making the choice to compete if you're biologically female against someone who is biologically male. Because if you're a kid on any of these teams, even outside of this college, I imagine you're feeling a lot of pressure not to say anything, because the second you step up, the second you say something, you're immediately accused of transphobia when this is just about basic fairness," Rantz responded.

Riley Gaines, a former competitive swimmer and outspoken women's sports advocate, expressed in a statement on X, "Male swimmer from Ramapo College sets another school record in women's event. Now tell me again the strides women have made when society applauds a man for pushing us off our own podium… Title IX literally means nothing at this point."

Title IX, which was established in the Education Amendments of 1972, prohibits sex-based discrimination in any school or any education program funded by the federal government.

Gaines, who is Outkick contributor and host of 'Gaines for Girls,' also expressed her sentiment on Cortez-Fields’ first participation on the women’s swim team during the fall after transitioning. The Ramapo College athlete first smashed a previous record back in November for the 100-yard butterfly event during a Pennsylvania swim meet.

"Ramapo College swimmer in New Jersey goes from less than mediocre male swimmer to a record smasher competing against the women. Hmhm. Where have we seen this before," Gaines stated.

'The New York Post’ reported that Cortez-Fields’ follows the school’s regulations set forth by the National Collegiate Athletic Association, and that Ramapo College defends the athlete’s participation on the women’s swim team.