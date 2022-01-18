Expand / Collapse search
Top border patrol official: Biden more concerned with appeasing base than protecting US citizens

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd on the Biden administration’s handling of the border crisis.

National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd told "America’s Newsroom" on Tuesday that the Biden administration only wants to appease their base and "open-border pundits" at the cost of the American people. 

BRANDON JUDD: We have to look at our politicians and hold them accountable. It simply comes down to appeasing a base population. This administration is more worried about the open border pundits than they are U.S. Citizens. They are allowing criminal cartels to generate profits that have never been seen before and it is simply because they are trying to appease their base rather than protect the American public. It’s why we continue to see wanted murderers, people that have committed rape, abuse of minors in the United States, this continues to happen. We continue to see it simply because this administration cares more about their base voter than it does the American citizen.

