Tomi Lahren on attacks on Trump supporters: The 'loving and tolerant left' is a myth

The media and the supposedly "loving and tolerant left" won't acknowledge that there's a problem with anti-Republican actors because "they are part of the problem," Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren said Tuesday.

Appearing on "Fox & Friends" with hosts Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt, Peter Doocy, Lahren said the media labels Trump supporters "racists," "bigots," and "deplorables" on a daily basis.

FLORIDA MAN WHO DROVE VAN INTO GOP TENT DIDN'T LIKE TRUMP, SAYS 'SOMEONE HAD TO TAKE A STAND': ARREST REPORT

"And so, they're not surprised. Nor do I think they are truly horrified as we are when these things happen," she stated. "Once you convince somebody that it is their moral duty to attack people, to degrade people that think differently than you do, then you can't really be surprised when it happens. They are not and, quite frankly, they don't care."

Last weekend a 27-year-old Jacksonville, Fla., man rammed his van into a Republican Party voter registration tent set up in a Walmart parking lot. The six volunteers working in the tent escaped without injury. He later told deputies that he did not like President Trump and that "someone had to take a stand."

On Thursday a New Hampshire man, 34, was arrested after allegedly assaulting a 15-year-old Trump supporter and two adults at a polling site during the state’s first-in-the-nation primary earlier this week.

The teen's mother said in an exclusive interview with Fox News after the arrest that her son is "traumatized."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"Well, the 'loving and tolerant left' is the biggest myth that we are experiencing," Lahren remarked, "especially in the last five years."

"We know that they are anything but. And we know – quite frankly – they are not going to cover these things, they're not going to talk about them, and they are not going to discourage them," she added.

"And, as we get closer to the election, I fear it's only going to get worse," Lahren predicted. "Especially for those of us in the media – those who have a voice – and even those who aren't really in the media spotlight: They also have to worry when they are just out there supporting their president and it's really a shame."