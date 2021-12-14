Tomi Lahren scolds 'heartless, evil' Twitter liberals for using deadly tornado to attack Republicans

Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren pulled no punches reacting to the "sad and disgusting" liberals on Twitter who rushed to blame climate change and Republicans for the devastating tornados in western Kentucky that killed over 70 people.

"Sadly, some blue check Twitter liberals were incapable of showing compassion and instead used death and tragedy to advance their beloved climate change narrative," Lahren said on Tuesday's episode of "Final Thoughts."

Several liberals on Twitter , including politicians and celebrities, wasted little time pointing fingers over the weekend as search parties continued to sift through the rubble in hopes of finding human life.

"It’s times like these when communities come together in unity and solidarity. It’s also a time when those who sit on a keyboard on the other side of the country should be decent enough not to tweet something like this," Lahren said.

TWITTER LIBERALS USE DEADLY TORNADO TO ATTACK REPUBLICANS ON CLIMATE CHANGE

Lahren pointed to a tweet by Noel Scovell, a former writer and producer for "Late Night With David Letterman," who blamed Kentucky Republican Sens. Rand Paul and Mitch McConnell for the deadly tornado.

"Sorry Kentucky," Scovell wrote in a since-deleted tweet. "Maybe if your 2 senators hadn't spent decades blocking legislation to reduce climate change, you wouldn't be suffering from climate disasters. If it's any consolation, McConnell and Rand have f'ed over all of us, too."

"Sad and disgusting but not surprising," Lahren said of the tweet.

The host wondered whether Scovell is suffering from "derangement syndrome wherein she would find it appropriate to tweet something that disgustingly absurd for the world to read."

"But not only is her tweet incredibly evil, heartless, tone-deaf, and insensitive, it also makes no sense and has no factual backing whatsoever," Lahren continued.

"She would have us subscribe to her idiotic notion that the Republican senators representing Kentucky are responsible for the tornados because they haven’t supported the extreme environmental agenda of the left?

"Newsflash lady, extreme weather has been occurring since the dawn of time, and even if we used no fossil fuels and emitted no CO2, there would still be extreme weather," the host mocked.

"Perhaps if this miserable woman praised and worshipped God instead of kneeling at the altar of climate change, she wouldn’t tweet such disgusting things," Lahren added. "But it’s par for the course for these liberal activist types."

