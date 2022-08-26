Tomi Lahren, 'Outnumbered' on Biden slamming 'MAGA Republicans': His 'basket of deplorables moment'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

OutKick host Tomi Lahren called out President Biden's "strategy" of dismissing and disrespecting Republican voters to appeal to the radical left following the president's comparison of MAGA voters to "semi-fascists." On "Outnumbered" Friday, Lahren argued Biden's "deplorables moment" will only encourage more Republicans to vote this November.

BIDEN JOINS OTHER DEMS IN DISMISSING REPUBLICAN VOTERS, SAYS HE DOESN'T ‘RESPECT THESE MAGA REPUBLICANS’

TOMI LAHREN: This is certainly his ‘basket of deplorables’ moment. And we saw how well that worked out for Hillary Clinton. But this is what they need to do. This is actually a strategy. I don't think this is just them saying things that they feel in their heart of hearts, even though I'm sure he probably does. I think this is a strategy. He knows that his administration has been lackluster. He knows that nobody is excited to go out and vote for Democrats or vote for Joe Biden because quite frankly, who has excitement for that? Nobody really does. Where the excitement in the Democrat Party lies is with the radicals, the radical leftists. So that's why he has to use these terms like ultra MAGA. But it's going to work against him because those ultra MAGAs, they're pretty upset about the FBI raid. They're pretty excited about Donald Trump 2024. And they're pretty excited to go out and vote in November and show the country you can call us whatever you want - ultra MAGAs, rednecks, Republicans, it doesn't matter - because we're going to vote and we're going to show you what it feels like when the ultra MAGAs come back and they're coming back in force.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW: