Tomi Lahren on Ben & Jerry's decision to nix West Bank sales: I wish companies sold products instead of virtue

Tomi Lahren bashed Ben & Jerry’s for refusing to sell its ice cream in the West Bank. The Fox Nation host told "Fox & Friends First," Tuesday, that companies should avoid this type of activism and stick to focusing on the selling of products.

TOMI LAHREN: I got to tell you guys, I have long since abandoned hope that leftist companies were going to stand up for my moral values and my moral compass. I wish we could return to the days where companies sold products instead of virtue signals, where everything wasn't a political statement, where sports were about playing ball, not playing politics. But we've entered this point now where wokeism has taken over.

…

I don't believe in cancel culture, but it is time to look at these companies and say, ‘what exactly are you standing for?’

