Left isn't talking enough about 'mental health crisis' from coronavirus lockdowns: Tomi Lahren

The left has not been discussing mental health issues that were worsened during the coronavirus lockdowns, Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren said on Wednesday.

"We would like to see that people are getting help, but the problem is during these lockdowns and these shutdowns that have gone on for nearly a year now, there have been so many that haven't been able to get the help that they need," Lahren told "Fox & Friends," where she discussed her new "No Interruption" sitdown with Darren Hobbs and Matt McDonald of the Nashville Recovery Center.

Lahren said that people who have mental health or substance abuse issues not only benefit from seeing a therapist, but they also need "the fellowship of going to AA meetings."

"The fellowship is being able to speak to someone and being a group of people. You know, recovery is a lifelong process. It's not something that you ever get over. And there were so many that were recovering before the pandemic, then the pandemic hit. They lost their jobs," Lahren said.

Lahren asserted that mental health issues during the coronavirus pandemic are not getting the necessary level of media coverage, especially on the left.

"The left has not been talking about the mental health crisis that has been worsened and sustained with these lockdowns," Lahren said.

"We see the COVID numbers. We see the positivity rate. We see all of these things. We even see the economic impacts. But people are not talking about mental health the way that they need to be talking about it. It is a crisis right now."

According to a new FAIR Health study, there was a 300% increase in teenagers' self-harm claims in August 2020 compared to August 2019, before the pandemic began.

As of Wednesday morning, the novel coronavirus has infected more than 114,843,310 people across 192 countries and territories, resulting in at least 2,551,200 deaths. In the U.S., all 50 states plus the District of Columbia have reported confirmed cases of COVID-19, tallying more than 28,719,654 illnesses and at least 516,616 deaths.

