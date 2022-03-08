Tomi Lahren rips Biden admin's electric car push: ‘A slap in the face to the American people’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren reacted Tuesday to Vice President Kamala Harris and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg's recent comments about U.S. energy and electric vehicles during an appearance on "Fox & Friends First." Lahren said Americans are struggling and most cannot afford the country the Biden administration is creating.

TOMI LAHREN: [Pete Buttigieg and Kamala Harris] think that this repeated talking point of green jobs and green energy is going to do the trick, but it simply will not, and here’s why. Guess what it takes to make these electric vehicles they are constantly taught? Well, it takes fossil fuels, and it takes emissions….

We have an energy crisis and if we can make it here at home, which we can, that is absolutely what we should be doing. Like in my home state of South Dakota which is still struggling and suffering from the cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline, which that energy company TransCanada committed to making it net-zero emissions and also creating tens of thousands of jobs not only in South Dakota but around the country where people truly need those jobs. So to sit there and to preach to people how they should just buy electric vehicles, who can’t even afford to buy electric, that is when we have energy sitting right here that is cheap, affordable, it’s not only tone-deaf, but it’s a slap in the face to the American people.

