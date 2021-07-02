Tomi Lahren: Free the fireworks

Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren blasted the Biden administration in her "Final Thoughts" Friday for blocking fireworks at Mount Rushmore over Fourth of July weekend

"As a proud native of the great state of South Dakota, I must say it is an absolute abomination the Biden administration blocked the fireworks show that was set to take place at Mt. Rushmore this Independence Day weekend," she said.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has told Fox News that following President Biden’s election, the National Park Service has denied her permit request to have fireworks at Mt. Rushmore, citing environmental and indigenous rights concerns. Lahren didn't buy it.

"This is Biden’s America now, and in Biden’s America, all fun, festive and patriotic things are pooped on," she said.

KRISTI NOEM SLAMS BIDEN ADMIN'S MOUNT RUSHMORE FIREWORKS BAN, SAYS DECISION IS POLITICAL PAYBACK

The Fox Nation host said the Biden administration’s reasoning for not granting the permit was "a ‘B’ for ‘BS’."

"Naw, I think it is much more likely that this decision was politically motivated," she continued.

"Our belief is truly that it was political," Gov. Noem told Fox News. "I believe the Biden administration pulled the fireworks from us to be punitive. They did not like us hosting it last year in the middle of COVID."

"They did not like the fact that President Trump was here celebrating with us," she continued. "They’re doing it for arbitrary reasons."

"Yup, methinks that has a whole heck of a lot to do with it," Lahren agreed. "It’s not ‘en vogue’ to celebrate America, much less the Founding Fathers who helped build it."

Lahren also noted that Biden’s refusal to allow fireworks could have a negative impact on South Dakota’s economy.

"Outside of agriculture, tourism is our biggest industry in South Dakota," she said. "By taking away these fireworks the administration is robbing local businesses of a great deal of revenue – once again punishing the little guy to make a political point."

"What a bummer and what a disappointment," she concluded. "Biden’s America strikes again."

This Independence Day, Fox Nation is honoring all who have served. All active-duty military and veterans will receive a free 1-year subscription to Fox Nation when they sign up now until July 4th.

To watch Lahren's full commentary and more episodes, of "Final Thoughts," join Fox Nation today

Fox Nation programs are viewable on-demand and from your mobile device app, but only for Fox Nation subscribers. Go to Fox Nation to start a free trial and watch the extensive library from your favorite Fox News personalities.

Fox News' Matt Leach and Matt Wall contributed to this report.