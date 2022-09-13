Tomi Lahren on 'Fox & Friends First': Vulnerable Dems running from Biden 'like the plague'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

‘OutKick’ host Tomi Lahren joined ‘Fox & Friends First’ Tuesday to analyze why President Biden is a liability for Democrats in the midterm elections. Lahren responded to Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., struggling to answer a question on Biden's performance in office.

TOMI LAHREN: Tongue-tied is kind of a theme with this president. And it's not just the president himself, it's those that are asked about him that have a D behind their name. But listen, he was also asked if he would invite Joe Biden on the campaign trail, to heck with him, to which he said I'd invite anybody to Arizona. So what you guys are seeing are vulnerable Democrats distancing themselves from Joe Biden like the plague. You can't blame them. I mean, you can't bring the guy out in public. He's going to gaffe after gaffe. Just the other day, he read the ‘end quote' off the teleprompter yet again. So it's quite obvious to me the Democrats are already throwing Joe Biden under the bus. They like the radical agenda. They like the radical policies they've been able to puppeteer through him. But the man himself is a big liability.

