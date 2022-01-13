Tomi Lahren reveals Democrats' response to Biden's low approval ratings

Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren said Democrats are acting in one of two ways after seeing President Biden’s low approval ratings, but the problems in America aren’t the fault of the president alone.

"One, [Democrats] are retiring their posts and choosing not to seek reelection, which is not a bad idea given many would lose their seats anyway, and cushy lobbying and consulting jobs are a much more lucrative use of their swamp connections," she said.

"Or two, they will — as some already are — throw Joe Biden under the bus and gaslight low-information viewers and voters into believing it’s just Joe himself that’s the problem."

Lahren referenced Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, who did not attend Biden’s speech in Atlanta touting Democrats’ voting reform legislation.

STACEY ABRAMS THANKS BIDEN, HARRIS FOR GEORGIA SPEECHES SHE SKIPPED

"Yes, you know it’s bad when the woman who has been the loudest advocate for voter fraud enabling legislation masqueraded as ‘voting rights’ doesn’t even show up on her own turf to take the stage with the president and vice president," Lahren said.

Despite Biden’s plummeting approval rating, Lahren said the blame does not fall squarely on his shoulders.

"Someone else is running the show over at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, and it’s not Kamala, either," she said.

"Joe has been a Trojan horse for the radical leftist agenda since the early 2020 primary season," she said. "The rest of his field was made up of proud and unabashed communists, and he seemed like the moderate."

It’s the Democratic agenda as a whole, not just Biden, that Lahren said is "failing" the United States.

"Open borders, government handouts, government-forced mandates and infringements, extreme environmental policies, COVID overreach, dangerous globalism, demonization and defunding of low enforcement, soft-on-crime lawlessness, taxes and regulation up the wazoo and a special emphasis on wokeism over reality," she said.

"That’s the Democrat agenda, not just the Joe Biden agenda, and the Democrats are going to have to answer for all of it."