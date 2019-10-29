Tomi Lahren: Bill to protect animals brings Republicans and Democrats together

"Let’s take a break from the impeachment witch hunt, the constant fighting, the drawing of partisan battle lines to focus on a bipartisan bill that should make us all proud," Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren said on "Final Thoughts."

Lahren applauded House members on both sides of the aisle this week for their support for a bill that would make animal cruelty a federal felony in the United States.

"We’ve all seen the commercials sponsored by animal rights and welfare groups who work tirelessly to save abused, tortured, starved and abandoned animals. How could anyone look at the horrific images and not feel something?" she asked.

Last week, the House passed the Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture Act (PACT Act), which prohibits animal abuse known as “crushing” — torturing animals in numerous ways, typically small animals such as kittens and puppies, and post the videos of the brutal acts online.

Burning, drowning, suffocating, impaling and other forms of torture would also be banned.

Applauding the bipartisan support for the bill, Lahren expressed her support for the cause but questioned why it took so long.

"I’m glad this bill passed but, my goodness, why hasn’t this been done sooner?" she asked.

The PACT Act is an important addition to the 2010 Animal Crush Video Prohibition Act, which made the creation and distribution of animal crushing videos illegal. Omitted from the initial act was the prohibition of underlying acts of cruelty against animals, according to the office of Congressman Ted Deutch, D-Fla., who introduced the PACT act together with Vern Buchanan, R-Fla.

The latest act received overwhelming bipartisan support, as groups including The National Sheriffs Association and the Fraternal Order of Police have endorsed the legislation as well as a bipartisan group in the Senate which includes Republican Pat Toomey and Democrat Dianne Feinstein, who introduced a companion bill back in February -- and Lahren believes the support represents a larger message.

"Not only is this great for animals, it’s a reminder that as much as our leaders disagree on nearly everything, there are still issues we can come together on." — Tomi Lahren, Fox Nation host

"Not only is this great for animals," she said, "it’s a reminder that as much as our leaders disagree on nearly everything, there are still issues we can come together on."

"Though this might be a small step, it’s a big step in protecting the welfare of animals and a great step for bipartisanship," Lahren continued.

Lahren also took the opportunity to remind viewers that October is "Adopt-a-shelter-dog month," and encouraged people to be the "Saving grace" every dog needs.

"Many of the dogs, cats and other animals in shelters have been either abandoned or abused," Lahren said. "You could be their saving grace. Please consider fostering, adopting or donating to your local shelter. These animals did nothing to deserve these circumstances."

"I rescued my dog Kota from the Humane Society almost four years ago," she added, "but let me tell you, it was Kota who truly rescued me. Adopt, don’t shop. 'Rescued' is the best breed," she said.

