Tom Shillue stumps Democratic strategist in off-the-wall trivia

In a new episode of Fox Nation's "Quiz Show," Democratic strategist and radio personality Richard Fowler joined host Tom Shillue to test his knowledge on off the wall TV and film-themed trivia.

The topic: "Things that are fragrant, and triangles," explained Shillue.

"That's an interesting combination of words...interesting fragrant triangles," Fowler joked.

QUIZ SHOW MUST SEE MOMENTS

Shillue quizzed Fowler on famous films including "Scooby-Doo," and "Monster Island," managing to sneak some music references as well.

Fowler performed considerably well, but he scored incorrectly on many of the tv-related questions.

"There is a light at the end of the tunnel," said Shillue, "and I want you to get this last one. Gloria Gaynor said it, 'I Will Survive," and you will survive, no matter what happens," Shillue joked.

Fowler was just the latest in a long line of Fox News personalities who have taken the quiz. All the episodes are available on-demand on the Fox Nation app.

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., also joined Shillue in what he called a "VIP" episode where he tested his knowledge of romantic pairings - some of which never happened.

Gaetz performed surprisingly well and credited his days as a college student for preparing him for the difficult questions.

In another episode, Shillue tried to stump actress Kristy Swanson as he tested her knowledge about popular romantic comedies throughout the years.

The Hollywood actress was asked about details from many of the most famous rom-coms -- and even stumped Shillue at one point during the game.

To see the full episode and for more TV personalities who have taken the quiz, join Fox Nation and watch "The Quiz Show" today.

