Tom Shillue: The rosary has always been a weapon for Christians and Catholics

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tom Shillue discussed with Greg Gutfeld and other guests the comparison an Atlantic writer made between a holy rosary and an AR-15 on "Gutfeld!"

GREG GUTFELD: WHAT'S WITH ALL THE PEOPLE EATING BUGS?

TOM SHILLUE: But, yes, it's always been a weapon. The rosary is a weapon. We've always referred to it that way. It is a weapon of prayer. And when Mary came down to those children in Portugal, as you know, Greg, she told those children to use the rosary as a weapon, to pray to end World War One. And Christians, Catholics have always – weaponry is all through many different prayers. You probably in mass this Sunday you probably recited St Michael the Archangel defend us in battle.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE: