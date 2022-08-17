Expand / Collapse search
Tom Shillue: The rosary has always been a weapon for Christians and Catholics

Tom Shillue responds to the comparison of a rosary to an AR-15

Fox News Staff
Tom Shillue discussed with Greg Gutfeld and other guests the comparison an Atlantic writer made between a holy rosary and an AR-15 on "Gutfeld!"

TOM SHILLUE: But, yes, it's always been a weapon. The rosary is a weapon. We've always referred to it that way. It is a weapon of prayer. And when Mary came down to those children in Portugal, as you know, Greg, she told those children to use the rosary as a weapon, to pray to end World War One. And Christians, Catholics have always – weaponry is all through many different prayers. You probably in mass this Sunday you probably recited St Michael the Archangel defend us in battle.

