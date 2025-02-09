Tom Homan delivers bold message to sanctuary cities 'slowing down' ICE, warns they're 'going to keep coming'

Trump border czar Tom Homan delivered a bold message to sanctuary cities trying to stop ICE in its tracks: "We're going to keep coming" no matter what.

"They're not going to stop us," he said Sunday.

"It's less efficient to arrest a bad guy in public where he's hiding from us, and we're trying to arrest him on his turf rather than arrest them in a county jail, which is where we should be arresting them. It takes one agent to arrest the bad guy in the county jail. It takes a whole team to find somebody that doesn't want to be found in the neighborhoods, but we're going to keep doing this until TDA [Tren de Aragua] is eradicated from this country."

BORDER CZAR TOM HOMAN SENDS MESSAGE TO FAR-LEFT OFFICIALS PUSHING BACK AGAINST MASS DEPORTATIONS: ‘GAME ON’

Homan, who has been at the forefront of President Donald Trump's illegal immigration crackdowns, described his number one goal as putting every member of the violent Venezuelan gang on notice across the U.S.

Since Trump assumed office last month, several TDA members have been apprehended, including an alleged ringleader recently nabbed in the Bronx.

TRUMP BORDER CZAR TOM HOMAN VOWS TO PROBE LEAK THAT STIFLED ICE RAID TARGETING VENEZUELAN GANG IN COLORADO

As the Trump administration moves to relocate members of the gang to the U.S.'s most secure prison – the Guantánamo Bay Detention Camp in Cuba — the Department of Defense (DOD) confirmed the first 10 "high threat" illegal migrant criminal arrivals were all members of TDA.

Homan has insisted that he "will not rest" until the gang is eradicated from U.S. soil. In his on-air warning on Sunday, Homan stressed that such gang members have "no safe haven" from the rule of law.

"We're going to find them. We're going to arrest them, and take them off the streets," he warned.