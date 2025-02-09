Expand / Collapse search
Tom Homan delivers bold message to sanctuary cities 'slowing down' ICE, warns they're 'going to keep coming'

Homan doubled down on his pledge to eradicate Tren de Aragua gang members from the US

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
Published
Trump border czar warns illegal immigrant gang members have nowhere to run: 'No safe haven' Video

Trump border czar warns illegal immigrant gang members have nowhere to run: 'No safe haven'

Trump border czar Tom Homan on the dramatic dropoff in border crossings, sending a warning message to Tren de Aragua gang members and finding missing child trafficking victims.

Trump border czar Tom Homan delivered a bold message to sanctuary cities trying to stop ICE in its tracks: "We're going to keep coming" no matter what.

"They're not going to stop us," he said Sunday.

"It's less efficient to arrest a bad guy in public where he's hiding from us, and we're trying to arrest him on his turf rather than arrest them in a county jail, which is where we should be arresting them. It takes one agent to arrest the bad guy in the county jail. It takes a whole team to find somebody that doesn't want to be found in the neighborhoods, but we're going to keep doing this until TDA [Tren de Aragua] is eradicated from this country."

BORDER CZAR TOM HOMAN SENDS MESSAGE TO FAR-LEFT OFFICIALS PUSHING BACK AGAINST MASS DEPORTATIONS: ‘GAME ON’

Tom Homan

Former Acting Director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Thomas Homan speaks during the third day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 17, 2024. (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Homan, who has been at the forefront of President Donald Trump's illegal immigration crackdowns, described his number one goal as putting every member of the violent Venezuelan gang on notice across the U.S. 

Since Trump assumed office last month, several TDA members have been apprehended, including an alleged ringleader recently nabbed in the Bronx.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, along with other federal law enforcement agencies, attend a pre-enforcement meeting

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, along with other federal law enforcement agencies, attend a pre-enforcement meeting in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025.  (Christopher Dilts/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

TRUMP BORDER CZAR TOM HOMAN VOWS TO PROBE LEAK THAT STIFLED ICE RAID TARGETING VENEZUELAN GANG IN COLORADO

As the Trump administration moves to relocate members of the gang to the U.S.'s most secure prison – the Guantánamo Bay Detention Camp in Cuba — the Department of Defense (DOD) confirmed the first 10 "high threat" illegal migrant criminal arrivals were all members of TDA.

Homan has insisted that he "will not rest" until the gang is eradicated from U.S. soil. In his on-air warning on Sunday, Homan stressed that such gang members have "no safe haven" from the rule of law. 

Tom Homan calls designating cartels as terrorist organizations a 'game changer' Video

"We're going to find them. We're going to arrest them, and take them off the streets," he warned. 

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.