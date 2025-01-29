Tren de Aragua gang member arrested in NYC was ‘trying to buy grenades,’ Noem says

A member of the violent Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang arrested Tuesday during sweeping immigration raids in New York City was trying to buy grenades, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem told Fox News on Wednesday.

Noem had joined federal immigration authorities Tuesday in New York City for the sweeps, which officials said were targeting violent criminals in major cities and elsewhere.

On Wednesday, Noem addressed the arrest of who she described as a "ringleader" of the Tren de Aragua gang during an appearance on "Fox & Friends."

"He had just been a part of a gun weapons exchange and was trying to buy grenades," Noem said. "Why would anybody in this country need to buy a grenade and go out and perpetuate violence?"

Sources in the Department of Homeland Security told Fox News on Tuesday that the suspected gang member, whom they identified as Anderson Zambrano-Pacheco, was arrested inside a Bronx apartment and charged with kidnapping, assault and burglary.

Zambrano-Pacheco, 26, is the same man who was caught on camera in a video showing heavily armed men kicking down an apartment door at an apartment complex in Aurora, Colorado, the sources said. He was in the country illegally.

Zambrano-Pacheco appeared in Manhattan federal court on Wednesday.

Noem confirmed that the gang member arrested was involved in incidents in Aurora, Colorado, that captured national attention in August.

She said President Donald Trump is taking action to go after criminals who are in the country illegally despite some Democratic leaders opposing the effort.

"What was amazing is you'll hear people and Democrat leaders in different cities, like New York City, some of their city council members have tried to attack what we're doing as far as enforcing our laws," she said. "But the people on the streets are not with them."

"It was amazing to hear people and see them as they walked by taking their kids to school, going to work, just walk by us and quietly say thank you, thank you for being here," Noem continued. "And that means a world to those officers that are out there risking their lives to bring safety back."

Tyreek Goodman, a member of the Bronx County Conservative Party, said the threat of the gang's violent crimes had sowed fear within the community.

"You do have the feeling, the fear of what happens if they come here next," Goodman, who is a city council candidate, told Fox News Digital. "There's been a lot of crimes on the MTA, based off people that weren't supposed to be here. So we have to understand that in order to keep our people safe, this is a time for us to stand by law enforcement."

As the Trump administration continues to move rapidly to fulfill its promise to mass deport dangerous foreign criminals, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on Wednesday issued an update that the agency made 1016 arrests and issued 814 detainers in a single day.

Fox News Digital’s Michael Dorgan contributed to this report.