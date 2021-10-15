Sen. Cotton on chilling warning by China: Xi waging Cold War and 'Biden is losing'

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., told "America's Newsroom" on Friday that China escalating tensions with Taiwan shows the communist regime is exploiting President Biden’s weakness. Cotton reacted to a new editorial in China's state-run newspaper which declared, "the U.S. sending naval and air forces to defend Taiwan would be a death blow to U.S. soldiers."

TAIWAN WILL NOT START WAR WITH CHINA, TOP MILITARY OFFICIAL SAYS

TOM COTTON: It is strong language from China's propaganda outlets, and it's matched by their actions. They've been flying into Taiwan's airspace more aggressively now than at any time in recent history. I don't think this is probing for weakness, though I think this is exploiting a weakness that Joe Biden has already demonstrated. We have the humiliating retreat from Afghanistan. And then President Biden went to the United Nations and wouldn't even say China's name. Literally wouldn't say the word China.

He also said, 'We don't seek a Cold War.' Now, of course, America never seeks war of any kind. But when China is waging a Cold War against us, the only choice is whether we win it or we lose it. And right now, Joe Biden is losing it. It would be a catastrophe of historic proportions to allow China to invade and annex Taiwan. So there's a few things that we need to do.

Some of those are very practical and immediate. We need to help Taiwan fortify its defenses, provided more cybersecurity support, provide it with more missiles, and provide it sea mines for the Taiwan Strait. More fundamentally, we need to make it clear to Xi Jinping that we will support Taiwan, that we will come to its aid if China ever tries to invade. That is the best way to deter an invasion in the first place.

