Tom Cotton voices disapproval over Democrats' push for more COVID relief funding

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., slammed Democrats' misuse of COVID-19 relief funds going to "trivial priorities" on Wednesday's "The Ingraham Angle."

TOM COTTON: This kind of waste wasn't predictable. It was predicted at the time. We said when the Democrats tried to shovel $2 trillion out the door immediately without proper oversight and adequate controls, that it would go to fund these kinds of irrelevant and, frankly, trivial priorities of the Democratic Party, that it wouldn't go to help coronavirus relief.

MILLIONS FROM BIDEN'S COVID RELIEF BILL WENT TO MUSEUM, UNIVERSITY PROGRAMS PUSHING SOCIAL, CLIMATE JUSTICE

It's just an example of how reckless the Democrats have been over the last year-and-a-half with their tax dollars.

They've wasted all this money on those initiatives you just talked about and then just scratched the surface. They stuck you with a $2 trillion tax bill, and on top of it all, it's that bill that caused the inflation that we have right now. I mean, they even gave stimulus checks to the Boston Marathon bomber and other hardened criminals. That's how ideologically devoted they were to spending trillions of dollars last year. That's why we don't need any more of this spending and we don't need any more Democrats in control in Washington.

