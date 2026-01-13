Marjorie Taylor Greene says she ‘absolutely’ wouldn't support boys in girls sports if she had trans child

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene defended her stance against transgender students participating in women’s sports on Tuesday during a CNN interview.

The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments on Tuesday on whether states can ban transgender students from competing in women's sports. Lawyers for Idaho and West Virginia defended their state's laws that limit participation for transgender females who were designated male at birth in both public school and college athletics. While the outcome may take months, the justices of the conservative majority signaled they may uphold the bans.

"The Situation Room" hosts Blitzer and Pamela Brown spoke to Greene, who may have departed public office, but remains a prominent figure in conservative politics.

Brown cited a 2024 testimony from the president of the NCAA, citing awareness of less than 10 transgender individuals among the more than 500,000 total athletes. While Brown agreed that Greene appears to be correct about the majority of Americans banning trans athletes from women’s sports, she asked, "Do you have any concerns that this issue has become blown out of proportion because it has been a political flashpoint rather than an actual widespread problem?"

"Well, my concern is the issue continues to persist," Greene replied. "And I think voters going into 2026 and 2028 will look at this, and they will ask, ‘Is the Democrat Party and Democrat candidates going to once again shove this down our throats and make girls and women accept biological males in their sports?’ And I think that’s going to be a big turnoff at the polls."

"And I’ll go a little bit further," Greene continued, suggesting a potential solution. "In America, you know, of course, everyone has their rights and their free speech. And that’s incredibly important to protect. But there’s all kinds of sports. And if trans sports are such an important issue, they can create their own leagues. They can create their own competitions. I mean, if you turn on any sports channel on TV, there is every single kind of sport available. And so, if this continues to be such an important issue, I encourage them to create their own divisions to compete in. But we have to protect girls and women’s sports at all costs."

Blitzer then laid out a hypothetical challenge, saying, "I know, congresswoman, you’re a mom. Do you think you would feel any differently about this very sensitive issue if you had a transgender child who simply wanted to participate in sports just like friends?"

"No, absolutely not," Greene replied. "As a matter of fact, I would do just what I recommended. I would get out there and create a league where they could all compete against each other in a safe and fair way. But as a woman and as a mom, as a former athlete and the mother of a D1 collegiate athlete, I would go to the mat. I will go to the mat to protect girls and women’s sports."

"And I did, that was my voting record in Congress," Greene added.

She went on to argue that the biological sex one is born is one of many inborn physical characteristics that may impact competitive play in sports, for better or worse, because "Life isn’t fair."

"So I think it’s incredibly important for all sides to respect each other’s boundaries," she said. "I mean, look, if I tried to go play professional basketball, I’m 5’2," I’m not going to be able to play professional basketball and life isn’t fair. But I think that girls and women’s sports has to be protected to give girls and women a fair competitive advantage."

