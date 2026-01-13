RFK Jr comments on Trump's 'unhinged eating habits,' jokes he doesn't know how Trump is alive

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. jokingly marveled at President Donald Trump's fast-food eating habits, saying he doesn’t "know how he’s alive" during an interview published Tuesday.

While appearing on "The Katie Miller Podcast," host Katie Miller asked Kennedy which member of the president's Cabinet had the "most unhinged eating habits" in his opinion.

"The president," Kennedy responded plainly, causing Miller to laugh.

He continued, "Oh, you know, the interesting thing about the president is that he eats really bad food, which is McDonald's, and then, you know, caffeine and Diet Coke. He drinks Diet Coke all the time. He has the constitution of a deity. I don't know how he's alive, but he is."

Kennedy clarified that Trump eats "really good food" when he's at Mar-a-Lago or the White House and only eats fast-food while traveling.

"I think you get this if you travel with him, you get this idea that he's just pumping himself full of poison all day long, and you don't know how he's walking around, much less being the most energetic person, you know, any of us have ever met. I think he actually does eat pretty good food usually," Kennedy said.

In a comment to Fox News Digital, White House spokesperson Kush Desai said, "Secretary Kennedy is right: as his golf championships and flawless physical report results indicate, President Trump has the constitution and energy levels most young people could only dream of having."

Kennedy has been open about his thoughts on Trump's love of fast food in the past, conceding that "the stuff that he eats is really, like, bad."

"Campaign food is always bad, but the food that goes onto that airplane is, like, just poison," Kennedy said in 2024. "You have a choice between – you don’t have the choice, you’re either given KFC or Big Macs. That’s when you’re lucky, and then the rest of the stuff I consider kind of inedible."

Trump’s health has drawn fresh scrutiny in recent months, including after reports said he underwent an MRI during an October visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland. The October checkup was Trump’s second of 2025, after an April visit in which the White House physician, Navy Capt. Sean P. Barbabella, said the president "remains in exceptional health."

Trump later clarified that he had received a CT scan and not an MRI during his medical checkup.

Trump's health and age have been a subject of increased media scrutiny in his second term, particularly after predecessor Joe Biden was forced to abandon his re-election bid over concerns about his mental and cognitive fitness.

Trump, who turns 80 in June, broke Biden's record as the oldest elected president in history when he won his second term in 2024 at age 78.

According to the New York Times, Trump weighed 244 pounds in 2020, which classified him as obese given his 6-foot-3-inch frame. This year, Trump's physician reported he weighed 224 pounds.

Trump also spoke with the Wall Street Journal for a report published Jan. 1 about his health habits, which include taking high doses of aspirin for cardiac prevention.

Fox News' Emma Colton contributed to this report.