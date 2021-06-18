Tom Cotton: Supreme Court would strike down most of Dems' voting bill

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., told "America's Newsroom" on Friday that the Supreme Court would strike down most of the Democrats' proposed voting reforms as unconstitutional.

STACEY ABRAMS SAYS SHE BACKS MANCHIN'S REVISIONS TO DEMOCRATS' VOTING RIGHTS BILL

TOM COTTON: There is no doubt this would go to the Supreme Court. I think a lot of the bill would be struck down as unconstitutional. The states have primary authority under our Constitution to regulate our election systems and in most states like mine it goes on down to the counties where counties are primarily responsible for the administration of elections.

That's the virtue of our system, not a flaw. There are provisions in the bill that wouldn't be struck down by the Supreme Court that are massively unpopular. This bill would require taxpayer funding of politician's campaigns.

Most politicians for Congress or especially for the Senate would get hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars to fund attack ads on opponents. I doubt many Americans are in favor of subsidizing political attack ads for politicians with whom they disagree.

CLICK BELOW TO WATCH FULL VIDEO: