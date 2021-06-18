Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Tom Cotton: Supreme Court would strike down most of Dems' voting bill

Cotton says Democrats' voting rights bill S.1. is 'determined to rig our elections forever'

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Supreme Court would strike down most of Dems’ voting law: Tom Cotton Video

Supreme Court would strike down most of Dems’ voting law: Tom Cotton

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., on Stacey Abrams endorsing the Democrats' voting bill changes.

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., told "America's Newsroom" on Friday that the Supreme Court would strike down most of the Democrats' proposed voting reforms as unconstitutional.

STACEY ABRAMS SAYS SHE BACKS MANCHIN'S REVISIONS TO DEMOCRATS' VOTING RIGHTS BILL

TOM COTTON: There is no doubt this would go to the Supreme Court. I think a lot of the bill would be struck down as unconstitutional. The states have primary authority under our Constitution to regulate our election systems and in most states like mine it goes on down to the counties where counties are primarily responsible for the administration of elections. 

That's the virtue of our system, not a flaw. There are provisions in the bill that wouldn't be struck down by the Supreme Court that are massively unpopular. This bill would require taxpayer funding of politician's campaigns. 

Most politicians for Congress or especially for the Senate would get hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars to fund attack ads on opponents. I doubt many Americans are in favor of subsidizing political attack ads for politicians with whom they disagree.

CLICK BELOW TO WATCH FULL VIDEO:

Democrats' election power grab gains momentum Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.