Tom Cotton torches Dems' massive welfare expansion: 'Everyone gets a free lunch and a pony ride'

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) warned against the Democrats' massive spending bill during an interview on "America's Newsroom" on Tuesday, saying it will "cost all Americans" despite White House claims it will cost zero dollars. Cotton joked that according to the left, "everyone gets a free lunch and a free pony ride" if this bill becomes law.

DAN CRENSHAW ARGUES ‘THERE’S A LOT OF BAD STUFF' IN DEMOCRATS' SPENDING BILL

TOM COTTON: I'm sure this five trillion dollar bill is going to cost nothing because money grows on trees and everyone gets a free lunch and maybe a free pony to ride after the free lunch. Actually, this bill is going to cost all Americans. They're going to raise taxes on all kinds of businesses. They're going to raise taxes on savings for retirement. That means that people are going to have fewer jobs. They're not going to get pay increases. They may not have enough money to put kids through college or to save for retirement. They're even going to tax cigarettes, Dana. So if you want to pick up a pack of smokes on the way home from the job, you're going to pay higher taxes on that as well. And of course, the American people are already paying every day when they go to the grocery store and the gas pump for the rampant inflation that the Democrats' reckless spending plans have caused. So that's one reason why they're struggling to find the votes, because they understand just how reckless these spending bills are and how much they're going to pay for it at the election next year if they go forward with it.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW: