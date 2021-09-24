Tom Cotton on 'America's Newsroom': 'Disgraceful' for Biden to blame Border Patrol for his failures

Sen. Tom Cotton slammed President Joe Biden on "America's Newsroom" Friday for throwing Border Patrol agents under the bus. After agents were seen chasing migrants on horseback, Biden warned "those people will pay." Cotton argued Border Patrol "have been given an impossible job by this president who doesn't want to enforce our border."

BIDEN WARNS MOUNTED BORDER PATROL AGENTS CHARGING MIGRANTS IN DEL RIO SECTOR: 'THOSE PEOPLE WILL PAY'

TOM COTTON: The Border Patrol have been given an impossible job by this president who doesn't want to enforce our border. They’re brave men and women in law enforcement, there's plenty of places on our southern border where Border Patrol agents need to use horses to cover large amounts of forbidding terrain.

And I think it's disgraceful that Joe Biden is blaming these brave men and women in law enforcement for his failures to secure our border and, in fact, opening our border up.

