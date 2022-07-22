Today's Democrats seem set on ostracizing their longtime base: Domenech

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Democratic Party writ large has been tacking considerably to the Left since the days of forging compromise with Republicans, and its adherence to "woke" philosophy is leaving some longstanding liberals out on their own, podcast host Ben Domenech told Fox News.

Democrats seem bent on diminishing Judeo-Christian tenets and expect everyday Americans and committed Democrats to be forced into compliance, Domenech, who hosts "The Ben Domenech Podcast," suggested.

"The fact that the Democratic Party today really is at odds with so many religious believers across the country is something that they don't seem to have a problem with. It's almost like they're invested in America becoming a less Judeo-Christian country," he said on "Life, Liberty & Levin."

"They just assumed it would happen, and they continue to be frustrated when they run into problems like Hispanic voters still having religious beliefs — and having those beliefs affect their views on culture-war issues, especially when it comes to saying that 'boys can be girls' or having questions about abortion-on-demand or really not going along with the Democratic agenda when it comes to suing the Little Sisters of the Poor... "

Domenech recounted prior iterations of the Democratic Party where, following the 1994 Republican Revolution, President Clinton and his party worked with House Speaker Newt Gingrich on economic policies while retaining personal differences on some social policies.

In the 1980s, GOP President Ronald Reagan and House Speaker Thomas "Tip" O'Neill were noted political foils but friendly and diplomatic toward each other nonetheless.

That dynamic is long gone in Washington, Domenech said.

"We have to understand that this coalition that the Democrats have represented over the years really started to fall apart when they started to lean so much more heavily and more honestly, I feel, into these culture war issues — as they've done over the last several decades," he told host Mark Levin.

Many Democrats from that time would find themselves more a fit on the "coalition of the right" these days, he added, pointing to West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin routinely irking intraparty colleagues on issues such as the Green New Deal and progressive fiscal policy.

"Those people have been completely run out of the left coalition, and it's happened in front of us over the past few decades, in large part because of their rejection of a number of things that have been so much at the center of American life, I think — mostly, of course, of religion."

In that regard, Domenech said noted secularist comedian Bill Maher, while still a frequent critic of Donald Trump and other GOP leaders, has not been afraid to make fun of or take issue with Democrats on culture war issues he considers detrimental to liberalism.

He said Maher is "not in any way [a person] of the Right," but that he and others like fellow comic Dave Chappelle have been either critical of or ostracized by the Left for differing on even just a few topics.

"It is about enforcement of all sorts of authoritarian norms when it comes to preventing speech and the like," Domenech said. "It's… a break with the kind of agenda that they used to have in the past, and it's one that leads them to try to cancel those who they disagree with."