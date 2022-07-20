Prince Harry's America-bashing UN speech treated US like he treats his family: Piers Morgan

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Prince Harry, the younger son of United Kingdom heir Prince Charles, is treating his newly-adopted country of the United States the same disrespectful way he treated his family in recent years, Fox Nation host Piers Morgan said Wednesday.

Harry was a keynote speaker at the United Nations, where he lamented a "painful year" due to the pandemic and climate change.

The prince made what were viewed as veiled attacks on the American right, which he accused of "weaponizing lies and disinformation at the expense of the many" and "the rolling-back of Constitutional rights here in the United States; we are witnessing a global assault on democracy and freedom."

The "Constitutional rights" reference was largely believed to be directed toward the Supreme Court returning abortion-related regulatory authority to state governments via Dobbs v. Jackson.

Morgan said Harry "ditched" his homeland and his family to live as a wealthy American civilian in California with "his spoiled wife" Meghan Markle.

"[They live] in an $11 million mansion from which they preach about equality and poverty. I mean, you couldn't make it up, Sean. It's completely ridiculous," Morgan said.

He cautioned Harry against being a "renegade royal" with no official duties who wants to "hav[e] his royal cake and eat it."

"[As] he starts trashing the American Constitution and the American people in the way that he's now doing, in the same way that he and his wife trashed the royal family. It's not going to end well," Morgan said.

When Fox News host Sean Hannity offered to fly Harry back to London, Morgan jokingly bristled, remarking the immigration of Harry is just rewards for the U.S. "sending" the Pennsylvania-born socialite Wallis Simpson to England to temporarily "destroy" the monarchy.

Simpson fell in love with Prince Edward, who later became King Edward VIII. The prospect of a monarch marrying a divorcee eventually led Edward to abdicate to remain with Simpson, leaving the throne to his brother King George VI.

George's daughter, the then-Princess Elizabeth, has since gone on to be the country's longest-reigning monarch.

"It's revenge for Wallis Simpson… You sent Wallis Simpson over to destroy our monarchy. We have sent Harry to go and ruin your life. So sorry about that," Morgan joked, reiterating Harry's critiques as "shocking hypocrisy."